Freddie Mac Salutes Home Possible RISE Award® Winners for Outstanding Work With Home Possible® Mortgages for Very Low- to Low-Income Homebuyers
DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (PRWEB) May 19, 2021. Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced the winners of its Home Possible RISE Awards®. The annual program, RISE (Recognizing Individuals for Sustained Excellence), salutes Freddie Mac’s top clients across multiple categories for excellence with the Home Possible® mortgage – Freddie Mac’s affordable lending solution for very low- to low-income homebuyers.www.mysanantonio.com