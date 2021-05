Liverpool’s remote chance of cracking a top-four finish was furthered by goals from Sadio Mane and Thiago against Southampton in a rare Anfield win crowned with a clean sheet. The Spain midfielder selected quite the time and match situation to get off the mark for the defending champions, striking on 90 to make the result safe as Saints pushed for an equaliser.Mane’s first-half header didn’t feel like enough to get Liverpool over the line on Saturday night and closer to Chelsea and Leicester for that final Champions League place.But they battled to victory despite Jurgen Klopp’s selection options being limited further.Given...