newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Black Lightning Extended Series Finale Promo: The Fight for Freeland

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, viewers had a chance via preview images and a promo to check out next week's series finale of The CW's Black Lightning. As you most likely know by now, Jefferson (Cress Williams) is "dead" at the hands of big bad Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III)- but not really. He's just in a really bad place but he's going to need to get a whole lot better and quick if he's to help his family stop Tobias's endgame. But while the team takes the fight to Tobias's forces, it's going to end with a standoff between Jefferson and Tobias. And only one of them is walking away from it." In the following extended look at the series finale,

bleedingcool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mara Brock Akil
Person
James Remar
Person
Anne Mcclain
Person
Cress Williams
Person
Greg Berlanti
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Season Finale#Book Series#The Cw#Television Series#Javascript#Berlanti Productions#Akil Productions#Warner Bros#The Game#Trailer#Preview Images#Resurrection#Star#Video#This Week#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Country
China
Related
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Black Lightning - Episode 4.13 - The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two (Series Finale) - Press Release

"The Book of Resurrection: Chapter Two: Closure" - (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV) "BLACK LIGHTNING" SERIES FINALE - After four seasons, the game-changing, relevant and electrifying series comes to an end. Cress Williams, Nafessa Williams, Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Chantal Thuy star. The episode was written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Salim Akil (#413). Original airdate 5/24/2021.
TV SeriesJanesville Gazette

Television Q&A: Actress switch on 'Black Lightning'

You have questions. I have some answers. Q: What happened to the young actress who played Lightning on the TV show “Black Lightning”? She was replaced with someone who doesn’t even resemble her. A: The superhero series has indeed changed actresses playing Jennifer Pierce aka Lightning, from original cast member...
TV SeriesComicBook

Black Lightning: "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two" Photos Released

Ahead of tonight's episode of Black Lightning, The CW has released photos for "The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two". the eleventh episode of the series' fourth and final season. With just a few episodes remaining, the Pierce family finds itself in a precarious situation. Tobias Whale (Marvin "Krondon" Jones III) has manipulated people and systems to bring the Pierce family down. He's had Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams) framed for embezzlement, Lynn Pierce (Christine Adams) arrested for civil rights violations, and has managed to acquire a device that allows him to nullify the powers of all metahumans in Freeland.
TV Seriesbamsmackpow.com

Black Lightning season 4, episode 11 review: Trial and Errors

Things are starting to look good for the Pierce family on Black Lightning season 4. But before they can get better, Tobias gets something he wants. Previously, on Black Lightning season 4, Tobias successfully took the powers away from every metahuman in Freeland. Simply put: If you were a meta and weren’t with Tobias Whale or had a special bracelet to negate the effects of the machine, you lost your powers. And this made him more powerful than anyone in town.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Kara Has No Way Out in Supergirl Mid-Season Finale Promo

Kara Has No Way Out in Supergirl Mid-Season Finale Promo. With six episodes under its belt, Supergirl has already reached the midpoint of season 6, and it’s proceeding toward the series’ grand finale. And now, The CW has debuted a brand new promo for the upcoming mid-season finale, which will air next week. In the first half of season 6, the story saw Kara trapped into the Phantom Zone after a clash with Lex Luthor. While it looked like the titular heroine found a way out of the interdimensional prison thanks to the help of her father, Zor-El, Kara’s attempts were to no avail, ultimately. In the meantime, the Super Friends attempted their best to save Supergirl, going as far as time traveling to find a solution that never came to fruition.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Black Lightning season 4, episode 11 live stream: Watch online

Black Lightning season 4 returns to The CW with the eleventh episode of its final season. Here’s how you can watch it on TV and online. This Monday, The CW’s Black Lightning season 4 returns with episode eleven of its final season. After an entire year of Tobias Whale dominating the heroes, it looks like we’re finally seeing a weakness.
TV SeriesComicBook

Black Lightning: Wallace Smith Teases Detective Shakur's Role in Final Series Episodes

At the end of Season 3 of Black Lightning, the titular hero lost a major ally when police chief Bill Henderson died fighting alongside him in the Markovian War. The painful loss of his lifelong friend sent Black Lightning/Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams) into a deep depression, but also had a major impact on another character -- Detective Hassan Shakur. Played by Wallace Smith, Detective Shakur had been mentored by Henderson during his time with the Freeland Police Department and soon followed in his mentor's footsteps to ally with the hero.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Black Lightning Season 4 E12 Preview: Tobias Whale's Endgame Begins

After nearly four seasons, the battle for the heart and soul of Freeland had to come down to Tobias (Marvin Jones III) and Jefferson (Cress Williams). But while Tobias readies his final place to claim total victory, Jefferson has learned that he can't fight this fight alone- and that Jefferson's strength in knowing and admitting when he needs help could be the very thing that leads to Tobias's downfall. Written by Brusta Brown and John Mitchell Todd and directed by Benny Boom, here's a look at the preview images and overview for "The Book of Resurrection: Chapter One," followed by a teaser for the series' final two episodes- with The CW's Black Lightning returning this Monday night:
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

It’s Almost Showdown Time in Black Lightning Episode 4.11 Promo

It’s Almost Showdown Time in Black Lightning Episode 4.11 Promo. The CW has debuted a new promo for the upcoming eleventh episode of Black Lightning season 4. The series is proceeding toward its grand finale, which will go down three weeks from now. And in the main storyline, the Pierces continue to battle against Tobias Whale, Freeland’s notorious crime boss. This fight between the titular hero and his arch-nemesis has been going on since the very first episode of the show, with both sides taking their best shots. Neither could prevail in preventing the other from returning to counter-attack with renewed energy every time. However, it appears that the final battle is approaching. The showdown might also involve Khalil, who has been on both sides over the years and might tip the scale for the final winner.
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

Jefferson Pierce Needs Help in Black Lightning Final Episodes Promo

Jefferson Pierce Needs Help in Black Lightning Final Episodes Promo. The CW has released a new promo for the upcoming twelfth episode of Black Lightning season 4. With only a couple of episodes left, the show is preparing for the grand finale. The relationship between the titular hero and Tobias has seen a sudden escalation in season 4. Now, it’s time for these two characters to settle things once and for all. While Jefferson Pierce appears to be the favorite in the showdown, Tobias has proved more than once that he’s an underdog who shouldn’t get overlooked. And it looks like the villain will be the first one to make his move, putting his opponent in a challenging situation. Fortunately for Jefferson, he has all his family backing him up before he can go one on one with Freeland’s notorious crime boss.
TV SeriesComicBook

Black Lightning's Wallace Smith Wants to Be Part of Painkiller Spinoff

Black Lightning is coming to an end in a few weeks when the series' current fourth season concludes, but the story may not fully end there. A backdoor pilot for a potential Painkiller spinoff series centered around Khalil Payne/Painkiller (Jordan Calloway) aired as part of Black Lightning's final season and, if picked up, would provide an avenue not only for new stories but to continue some of what was started in Freeland. And if the Painkiller spinoff does go forward, Wallace Smith, who joined Black Lightning this season as Detective Hassan Shakur, would like to see his character make the leap.
TV SeriesGizmodo

The CW's Black Lightning: What We Learned About the Final Episode

The CW has scattered information across the internet about the last episode of the electric DC comics hero television show Black Lightning. Cress Williams (Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning), Nafessa Williams (Anissa Pierce/Thunder), Christine Adams (Dr. Lynee Stewart), China Anne McClain (Jennifer Pierce/Lightning), James Remar (James Gambi), Marvin Jones III (Tobias Whale), Jordan Calloway (Khalil Payne/ Painkiller) and Chantal Thuy (Grace Choi), will star in the finale episode written by Charles D. Holland and directed by Salim Akil.
TV SeriesDen of Geek

Black Lightning’s Khalil Continues to Shine in Season 4

This Black Lightning article contains spoilers through Season 4, Episode 11. Black Lightning is sauntering into its final few episodes with the confidence of a keyboard warrior in a woman’s twitter mentions. It’s casual in a way that’s both worrisome and impressive, and one has to wonder if they got it or if they just think they do. Coming into the season, I felt like the writers were ramping up towards a finale that would be explosive, but so much has happened already, the story has plateaued. Don’t get me wrong, I still enjoy watching, but I’m less invested than I hoped I’d be by this point. Part of that is due to the fact that the Pierces can’t seem to lose, and that’s still the case in “The Book of Reunification: Chapter Two: Trial and Errors.”
TV SeriesSuperHeroHype

The Team Hits ’60s Cuba in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.04 Promo

The Team Hits ’60s Cuba in Legends of Tomorrow Episode 6.04 Promo. The CW has dropped a brand new promo for the upcoming fourth episode of Legends of Tomorrow season 6. Next week, the Legends will have to deal with the Cuban Missile Crisis. As the world is on the verge of World War III, Ava, Rory and the rest of the team test their abilities against platoons of revolutionary militia. But it appears that diplomacy and humor are the best weapons they have to force a reconciliation between the U.S. leaders and the Cubans. In the meantime, the captain of the Waverider, Sara Lance, is nowhere to be found.