Black Lightning Extended Series Finale Promo: The Fight for Freeland
Earlier this week, viewers had a chance via preview images and a promo to check out next week's series finale of The CW's Black Lightning. As you most likely know by now, Jefferson (Cress Williams) is "dead" at the hands of big bad Tobias Whale (Marvin Jones III)- but not really. He's just in a really bad place but he's going to need to get a whole lot better and quick if he's to help his family stop Tobias's endgame. But while the team takes the fight to Tobias's forces, it's going to end with a standoff between Jefferson and Tobias. And only one of them is walking away from it." In the following extended look at the series finale,bleedingcool.com