Black Lightning Extended Series Finale Promo: The Fight for Freeland

Jefferson Pierce Needs Help in Black Lightning Final Episodes Promo. The CW has released a new promo for the upcoming twelfth episode of Black Lightning season 4. With only a couple of episodes left, the show is preparing for the grand finale. The relationship between the titular hero and Tobias has seen a sudden escalation in season 4. Now, it’s time for these two characters to settle things once and for all. While Jefferson Pierce appears to be the favorite in the showdown, Tobias has proved more than once that he’s an underdog who shouldn’t get overlooked. And it looks like the villain will be the first one to make his move, putting his opponent in a challenging situation. Fortunately for Jefferson, he has all his family backing him up before he can go one on one with Freeland’s notorious crime boss.