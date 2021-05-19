Pokemon Battle Styles brings alternate art back to the TCG in a big way
Pokemon card collectors have always marveled at the dynamic art that seems to keep getting more and more vibrant and extensive as the card game evolves. Sword & Shield: Battle Styles has introduced an abundance of brilliant art, including six highly collectible and sought-after alternate art cards. Pokemon hasn't seen alternate art since Cosmic Eclipse back in November 2019. While some Pokemon players and collectors feel that Battle Styles has a bit too many full arts, rainbow rares, and golden trainers, nobody can deny the beauty and intricate details of the alternate art cards.www.invenglobal.com