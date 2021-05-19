NXT Cuts: WWE Listens To Me And Fires Crazy Ref Drake Wuertz

There was no joy in Orlando this week, as WWE NXT struck out in the ratings, falling another ten spots down the cable ratings charts, right out of the top twenty. It's bitterly disappointing for loyal WWE NXT fans like The Chadster who tune in week after week and evangelize NXT to Bleeding Cool's millions of readers every day, only to see those readers turn around and stab The Chadster right in the back when they don't tune in en masse to NXT and cause it to become the number one rated show on cable. Auughh! Tony Khan must be behind this!