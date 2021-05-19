NXT Cuts: WWE Listens To Me And Fires Crazy Ref Drake Wuertz
It was about a month ago when WWE announced their near-annual post-Wrestlemania list of performers that they were releasing from the company. This move is always chalked up to budget cuts and now today, it appears to be NXT's turn. According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, the list of people released from NXT today includes referee Jake Clemons and wrestlers Skyler Story, Ezra Judge, Alexander Wolfe, Jessamyn Duke, Vanessa Bourne, and Kavita Devi. More names are expected to join them today, but the one release today that actually has the wrestling world celebrating is that of highly controversial NXT referee Drake Wuertz.bleedingcool.com