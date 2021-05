Legal experts say ensuring a fair trial for Cristhian Bahena Rivera, the Mexican national charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 slaying of 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts, will be difficult given anti-immigrant rhetoric spewed by former President Donald Trump and local anxieties about random violence against women, reports the Associated Press. Selecting a fair and impartial jury will be difficult due to the likeability of the victim, who many knew as a friendly woman who was working toward her dream of becoming a child psychologist, and because of Rivera’s use of an interpreter, even if the judge doesn’t allow any mention that he illegally came to the U.S. as a teenager from Mexico.