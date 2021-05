WELLSVILLE — The Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce has partnered with E&M Consulting, Inc. to produce its new Community Guide & Business Directory. The Chamber said the product is an exciting opportunity to reboot the business district with a brochure publication that will be available in both print and digital formats and will not be dated, and therefore will have longevity of use. It will serve as a promotional piece that will be placed digitally on various regional websites, while the print version will be distributed widely including as part of the Western New York Wilds tourism outreach.