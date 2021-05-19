Blake Mallen's 'ALIVE by Design' Podcast Show Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary

Nashville, TN – Crafted storyteller and rising country star Brit Taylor’s newest single “At Least There’s No Babies,” being released June 4, celebrates a whirlwind year of success while providing the closing chapter for her debut album, Real Me. “At Least There’s No Babies,” featuring Dee White and echoing of a Tammy Wynette and George Jones’ reincarnation, is a continuation of Taylor’s musical journey through self-discovery and an exploration of her voyage in finding and learning to love her “real me.” Taylor burst on the country music scene in June 2020 with the release of “Waking Up Ain’t Easy” and followed it by three more critically acclaimed singles before Real Me hit the streets in November.