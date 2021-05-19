newsbreak-logo
Blake Mallen's 'ALIVE by Design' Podcast Show Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 4 hours ago

Lifestyle entrepreneur’s fast-growing podcast inspires people worldwide to ‘shift the script’. Blake Mallen’s popular podcast series, ‘ALIVE by Design’ is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a special ‘guest awards’ episode to commemorate the line-up of high-profile industry experts, leaders, advisors and influencers featured on the weekly show within the past year. The anniversary episode also included fun facts, memorable takeaways as well as hits and highlights.

