Apex Physics Partners Expands into Hawaii and the Pacific Islands with New Gamma Corporation Partnership

In the latest airline news, Southwest unveils a major expansion of Hawaii service; the CDC relaxes mask rules, but not for airline passengers; United delays its new San Francisco-Bangalore route; Alaska adds Belize to its route map; Qantas pushes back its resumption of long-haul flights once again; new routes are coming to Vietnam, Senegal and Turkey; Alaska and Frontier add California flights; United brings back some in-flight amenities; the U.K. starts to open up to international travelers, but not from the U.S.; the CDC allows self-administered COVID tests, and United introduces one for its customers.