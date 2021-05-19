newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Slim Chickens Gears Up for May 19 Opening in Bowling Green

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 5 hours ago

Retail grocery and convenience store operator Houchens Food Group will open Bowling Green’s first Slim Chickens. Slim Chickens, a leader in the “better chicken” segment of fast-casual restaurants, will continue to expand its 100% all-natural, fresh chicken and unrivaled flavor in Kentucky, with its newest opening attached to fresh convenience store Crossroads Express at 1851 Scottsville Rd. in Bowling Green on May 19. The Bowling Green location is the first Slim Chickens to offer a breakfast menu, which includes Chicken & Waffles, Honey & Butter Chicken Biscuit and a Chicken, Egg & Cheese Biscuit, to name a few.

www.mysanantonio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Food Drink#Chicken Wings#Fried Chicken#Andy Green#Breakfast Sandwiches#Bowling Green#Crossroads Express#Chicken Waffles#The Houchens Food Group#Houchens Industries#Slim Chickens#Ashland#Gears#Fresh Chicken Tenders#Fresh Sandwiches#Salads#Fast Casual Restaurants#Southern Dishes#Mason Jars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Kentucky GovernmentBowling Green Daily News

Mysterious tonic appears in Bowling Green

A mysterious tonic marketed to cure a number of diseases was reportedly making rounds in Bowling Green, according to an article in the May 12, 1924, Daily News. The tonic called “Old Monticello,” which was being sold by pharmacies and grocery stores, was said to contain 18% alcohol. The authorities reported that there was a great deal of this medicine being consumed and that it was causing them a great amount of “grief,” as those taking it were becoming heavily intoxicated. The newspaper wrote that if it was not outlawed, it was going to become a very “popular ‘medicine.’ ”
Kentucky LifestyleWBKO

Bowling Green food trucks team up for Food Truck Frenzy

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s food truck scene is growing, and you can try out several of them on Saturday, May 15 in downtown Bowling Green. Food Truck Frenzy will include seven food trucks and nine vendors selling a variety of food and drinks. The event is the...
SportsWYFF4.com

Greenville Drive drop opener 9-2 to Bowling Green

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There was no post-game celebration following a triumphant win for the Greenville Drive. Just being back at the ballpark was celebration enough. Making their return after the 2020 Minor League Baseball season was canceled, Greenville dropped their Opening Day game at Fluor Field, 612 days after they last played on Sept. 2, 2019.
Restaurantscoladaily.com

Slim Chickens coming to Midlands, construction slated for 2022

Officials from Slim Chickens, a fast-casual franchise, reported they will be opening 30 locations in cities throughout North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia. In an announcement made Tuesday, it was mentioned that three to five location are slated to open in the Midlands. The Slim Chickens brand prides itself on...
BusinessCharlotte Stories

Charlotte Chicken Wars Heating Up As Slim Chicken Takes On The Charlotte Market

Watch out Bojangles, Chick Fil A, Popeyes, Zaxby’s, Churches Chicken, Chicken King, Hubee D’s, KFC, Price’s, Viva Chicken, The Roasting Co, and Horace’s Hot Fried Chicken – the Charlotte chicken wars are about to heat up yet again with the entrance of our newest contender – Slim Chicken. The Arkansas-based...
Restaurantsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Citizen Chicken and Donuts open in West Hartford

The slogan is “Donuts by day, chicken by night,” but the reality is, you can get either anytime, even at the same time. Citizen Chicken and Donuts, a new culinary concept, opened its shop on Super Bowl Sunday in West Hartford and has been thriving since then with its unique angle on American Cuisine.
Texas LifestylePosted by
K945

Blue Bell is Bringing One of Louisiana’s Favorite Flavors Back

Very few things in life get me as excited as this next sentence: Blue Bell is bringing back one of my favorites!. Usually, I would say that there is no more fit a companion for homemade blackberry cobbler than my old standby - Blue Bell Homemade Vanilla ice cream. This time, the folks at the creamery in Brenham, Texas have cut out the middleman (who is possibly your grandmother) by including the aforementioned cobbler in the ice cream with their new Southern Blackberry Cobbler!
Food & Drinksvegnews.com

A Vegan Fried Chicken Shop Just Opened in Toronto

New vegan fried chicken shop Blissful Bird recently opened in Toronto. The restaurant—formerly known as takeout spot Lovebird—currently operates out of a ghost kitchen inside board-game café Snakes & Lattes offering delivery through apps such as Uber Eats, DoorDash, and Ritual. Blissful Bird’s vegan fried chicken is made from tofu, pea protein, gluten-free flour, and herbs and spices, and is served with slaw, French fries, and dipping sauces. The eatery also offers The Clucket Basket with French fries and dipping sauces, as well as fried chicken stuffed into sandwiches such as Chickun Parm, The Phoenix, What the Cluck, and served atop bowls such as the Chickun Masala Bowl (fried chicken with brown rice, spinach, bell peppers, chickpeas, and lightly spiced masala sauce); Chickun Coconut Curry Bowl (fried chicken with brown rice, spinach, carrots, butternut squash, pineapple, and a sweet coconut curry sauce); and Creamy Tahini Bowl (fried chicken with brown rice, grain-free tabouli, pickled turnip, hummus, cucumber, and creamy tahini sauce).
Texas Lifestylesanantoniomag.com

NOVO Acai Bowls Opens in Northwest SA

When Chef Duekbok “Duke” Cha began training for triathlons a few years ago, he knew he needed to step up his breakfast game. Acai bowls, which are filled with fruit and can include protein and even veggies, seemed like the perfect refueling dish, so after finishing up at the gym, he would drive across town to the only acai café he knew of, Rise Up, in Stone Oak. He loved their breakfast options, but the father of three and restaurateur knew he couldn’t justify spending an extra 30 minutes driving to pick up his favorite post-workout food every day.
Restaurants42freeway.com

Freebyrd Chicken To Open In Stratford at the Former Checkers Location

Freebyrd Chicken is opening up a new location in the former Checkers Building in Stratford New Jersey, and they are actively hiring for a Restaurant Manager. Their other location is in the Bourse Marketplace in Philadelphia. Their new Stratford location will be in the (currently closed) Checkers building, which sits...
Georgia LifestyleLaGrange Daily News

Chicken Salad Chick location to open in LaGrange

“America’s Favorite Place for Chicken Salad” is coming to LaGrange later this year. Chicken Salad Chick will open up near the LaGrange Mall at 1509 Lafayette Parkway, a location that Allison Bradford, the LaGrange location’s owner, said is perfect for her new business. “We love the development that’s happening out...
RecipesEatingWell

Spicy Chicken & Mango Collard Green Wraps

Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken, jerk seasoning, garlic powder and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate, squeeze lime juice over the chicken and refrigerate until cooled, about 15 minutes. Lay a leaf...
Kentucky SportsBowling Green Daily News

Hot Rods win in return to Bowling Green Ballpark

It was a glorious return to Bowling Green Ballpark for the Bowling Green Hot Rods, who opened the home portion of the 2021 schedule with a 5-1 win over the Asheville (N.C.) Tourists. Starter Peyton Battenfield threw four no-hit innings, and Ruben Cardenas homered and drove in three as the...
RecipesNBC Connecticut

CT LIVE!: Green Chile Chicken Enchiladas

This is a quick, easy, and delicious meal that can be prepped in minutes and even made ahead of time for busy weeknights. 1 can diced green chiles (4 oz) 2 large boneless chicken breasts, about 1 lb OR a large store bought oven roasted chicken, shredded. 6 flour tortillas.
Agriculturemountainviewtoday.ca

Hartell Homestead gears up to open its gates

Foothills’ first farm store is set to officially open its doors mid-month. Hartell Homestead, located at the corner of Highway 22 and Highway 543 beside the old Hartell store, did a soft launch in 2020 just in time for Alberta Open Farm Days last August. They featured their Highland cattle, free-range chickens, ducks, fresh eggs and veggies to visitors with a gate sale and tour that weekend.
RecipesFood52

Spiced Chicken Soup With Green Banana Dumplings

I had chicken and dumplings for the first time when I was in the sixth grade, at a friend’s house for dinner. Excited by what was happening in the kitchen, I got to watch as her grandmother prepared the dish. It was creamy and delicious, and so different from what I ate at home. American comfort food was not commonly found on my family table (our classics were my Mama’s sopita de pollo and arroz con gandules)—I found it very special when I was able to enjoy those dishes. I spent years dreaming about that meal.