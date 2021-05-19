Slim Chickens Gears Up for May 19 Opening in Bowling Green

A mysterious tonic marketed to cure a number of diseases was reportedly making rounds in Bowling Green, according to an article in the May 12, 1924, Daily News. The tonic called “Old Monticello,” which was being sold by pharmacies and grocery stores, was said to contain 18% alcohol. The authorities reported that there was a great deal of this medicine being consumed and that it was causing them a great amount of “grief,” as those taking it were becoming heavily intoxicated. The newspaper wrote that if it was not outlawed, it was going to become a very “popular ‘medicine.’ ”