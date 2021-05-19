Odd Blob Washes Ashore in North Carolina

The installation of a swimming pool in Las Vegas came to an unexpected stop when workers unearthed the skeleton of what is believed to be a creature from the Ice Age. According to a local media report, the wild find occurred earlier this week as contractors had set about starting the project in the backyard of Matthew Perkins' home. He and his husband were taken aback when they looked outside and saw a group of police officers gathered around the freshly dug pit. Upon learning that the cops had been called because the worker had found bones in their yard, Perkins understandably mused that "it kind of freaked us out" until it was determined that the skeleton was not that of a human.