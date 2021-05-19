newsbreak-logo
Odd Blob Washes Ashore in North Carolina

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 2 hours ago
A bizarre blob that washed ashore in North Carolina has left experts scratching their heads and asking the public for help in identifying the oddity. The Cape Lookout National Seashore, which "protects a 56-mile stretch of barrier islands on the North Carolina coast," shared an image of the "mysterious mass" on their Facebook page earlier this week. According to them, the curiosity has "escaped being identified" by puzzled park rangers despite having been discovered on a beach "a few months ago."

Get news about the weird and bizarre on Coast to Coast AM from radio host George Noory every night!

