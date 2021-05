There are actors who keep their personal lives private, and then there's Ben Barnes, who takes privacy to a whole other level. Ever since he took on the role of General Kirigan in Netflix's Shadow and Bones, fans have been more interested in Ben Barnes' relationship history than ever... but if you're looking for answers, then you're going to be disappointed. The English actor is totally tight-lipped when it comes to who he's romancing, and on the rare occasions his dating life does made headlines, the rumors tend to fizzle out as quickly as they start — mostly because he never confirms those rumors himself.