newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Vaughn Thurman, CEO and Founder of HighGear, To Highlight Key Findings of Forrester Research Study at PMBA Global Conference - May 25th

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 5 hours ago

Forrester and HighGear software deployment study reveals new paradigm for addressing the shortage of developer talent. HighGear, a leading no-code workflow automation platform provider, announced their conference presentation – "Citizen Developer – The New Power Role for the Business Analyst," to be featured at the upcoming PMBA Global Conference taking place virtually, May 25 - 28, 2021.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Business Research#Ceo#Market Research#Online Research#Founder Of Highgear#Forrester Research Study#Pmba Global Conference#Ba#Q A#Transcanada#Fifth Third Bank#Developer Talent Highgear#Research Company#Highgear Highgear#Key Findings#Digital Transformation#Software Solutions#Business Analysts#Leading Enterprises
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Software
Related
Financial ReportsMySanAntonio

Forrester Research: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) _ Forrester Research Inc. (FORR) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 21 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

LogRhythm to Explore Foundations of Zero Trust Implementation, Key Findings from Golden SAML at RSA Conference 2021

BOULDER, Colo. (PRWEB) May 12, 2021. LogRhythm, the company powering today’s security operations centers (SOCs), today announced it would be participating in RSA Conference 2021, the world's leading information security conference and exposition. RSA is virtually taking place May 17–May 20, 2021. LogRhythm chief security officer, James Carder, will take the stage to share his experience implementing a Zero Trust model at LogRhythm. As a 2021 Gold Sponsor, LogRhythm will also present a Sponsor Briefing in which the LogRhythm Labs Threat Research team dissects the Golden SAML attack.
California Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

BioLargo to Present at The Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Friday May 14th

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable clean technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, announced that it will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Friday May 14, 2021, at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time. This conference offers a great opportunity for existing and prospective shareholders to learn about BioLargo's growth prospects in the cleantech and environmental solutions industry. Leaders from around the world are increasingly focused on cleantech as the green energy revolution unfolds globally and the demand for these technologies continues rising.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Annex Cloud Announces Partnership with Pyxis to Deliver Customer Retention-focused Loyalty Management Solutions to LATAM

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. Annex Cloud, a global, enterprise technical solutions provider of advanced personalized and experiential customer retention software and loyalty management solutions, announced today it has expanded its partner ecosystem with the addition of Pyxis, an SAP Silver Partner providing ecommerce, customer experience and digital marketing systems integration for almost 10 years. Together, Annex Cloud and Pyxis will provide enterprise organizations with a comprehensive suite of capabilities to foster improved customer loyalty through hyper-personalized, omnichannel customer experiences—all leveraging first-party loyalty data.
Softwarebestnewsmonitoring.com

GlobalConfiguration Management Software Market 2021 Global Trends, Comprehensive Research Study, Growth Strategy, Opportunities, 2026 Forecast Growth

This new research report that entirely centers “Global Configuration Management Software Market 2021“is an exhaustive analysis of driving forces, driving risks, business opportunities, threats, and challenges involved in Global Configuration Management Software Market. It offers decisive specks of the Configuration Management Software market such as major leading players, market size over the forecast period, market share, segmentation analysis, current market trends, movements, and major geographical regions involved in Configuration Management Software market.
Retailforrester.com

Three Key Findings From Our State Of Chat In Retail Research

Retailers and brands have offered chat for years, but recently it has gained traction thanks to new technology advancements and consumers’ overall comfort using chat. Forrester’s Consumer Technographics® shows that 42% of US online adults said that it was important for retailers to offer live online chat on their websites, up significantly from 27% in 2019.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Document Imaging Market 2021 In-Depth Research Studies On Products, Countries, Companies And Industry Segmentation By 2031

Market.us has recently introduced a new study on Global Document Imaging Market 2021 Research by Top Companies, Type & Application 2022-2031 with an in-depth focused approach on qualitative research, describing product Scope and elaborating industry insights and outlook to 2031. The Document Imaging market report states about the product considering price level, demand and supply, nature of the transaction, and market trend of product. The report helps stakeholders and businessmen to know the demand of customers or consumers for efficient marketing of products or services.
Customer Serviceverticalmag.com

Research study on medical air global trends released

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 40 seconds. Spectrum Aeromed, a leading global designer and manufacturer of air ambulance equipment and medical interiors, released an industry report after hiring an outside research firm, Diedrich RPM, to conduct an independent worldwide blind study to capture an objective view of the global air medical industry.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Diebold Nixdorf President And CEO Gerrard Schmid To Participate In 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) - Get Report, a global leader in driving connected commerce across the financial and retail industries, announced today that Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, will participate in the 49th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference. In a virtual "fireside chat" discussion, Schmid will discuss how the company is transforming its business model to create stakeholder value and generate significantly stronger free cash flow, while leveraging its competitive differentiation for growth.
Marketscoinspeaker.com

Investors, Founders of Global Blockchain Projects, Influencers and Funds Gather for the Closed Conference in Dubai

On May 27, Dubai will host the Supreme Blockchain Conference dedicated to the most important trends in the cryptocurrency market. Investors, global blockchain projects, representatives of funds, influencers and decentralized platforms, heads of developers teams at the DeFi sector will discuss the hottest topics and issues of the cryptocurrency world, such as cryptocurrency portfolio management strategies, assets tokenization, NFT development perspectives, taxation and compliance in the crypto industry.
Softwarecioapplications.com

Key Features of NetSuite ERP

NetSuite ERP has robust capabilities for realistic accounting and financial reporting in a single cloud-based application. End-to-end business process flows, such as Lead to Cash, procure to pay, order to cash, and so on, are available. Fremont, CA: NetSuite is a streamlined Enterprise resource planning (ERP) application. It assists businesses...
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Fluorocarbon Rubber Market 2021 Comprehensive Research Methodology, Regional Study And Business Operation Data Analysis By 2031

Market.us has recently introduced a new study on Global Fluorocarbon Rubber Market 2021 Research by Top Companies, Type & Application 2022-2031 with an in-depth focused approach on qualitative research, describing product Scope and elaborating industry insights and outlook to 2031. The Fluorocarbon Rubber market report states about the product considering price level, demand and supply, nature of the transaction, and market trend of product. The report helps stakeholders and businessmen to know the demand of customers or consumers for efficient marketing of products or services.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Corporate Performance Management Software Market Strapping Growth by the End 2026 | Oracle, SAP, IBM, Anaplan, Infor, Workday, Planful (formerly Host Analytics), Unit4, Epicor Software

The Corporate Performance Management Software Market delivers a comprehensive study of the market, including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc. As a Complete Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and outlook according to ReportsWeb. According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of...
Businessinforisktoday.com

RSA CEO Rohit Ghai on the New RSA

The past year has been a milestone one for RSA and for RSA Conference alike. In this exclusive interview, RSA Group CEO Rohit Ghai discusses the changes, the state of secure identity and the role XDR will play in shaping cybersecurity's future. In a video interview with Information Security Media...
Softwareautomationworld.com

Automating Industrial Business Processes with Business Process Modeling Notation

In our previous blog we posed a broad question, where do operators fit with current manufacturing technology trends? More specifically, we asked:. What if we could map out each manufacturing process, execute that process in software and have it delegate tasks to operators to complete via a simple automated task list user interface on a mobile device?
SoftwareTechRadar

Syspro ERP review

While we love the sheer size, scale and potential of the Syspro ERP, particularly if you’re involved in the manufacturing industry, this is also a package that might seem more than you need if you’re at the smaller end of the spectrum. Nevertheless, it’s more than worth a demo if you’re tempted by its obvious charms.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Provectus CTO on how enterprises can boost AI implementation

Provectus is an IT systems integration and consulting firm that specializes in one thing only: AI. Most recently, the company announced a partnership with Tecton, which provides a feature store for building AI models that’s based on open source Feast software. Under terms of that alliance, Provectus will focus on...