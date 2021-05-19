Vaughn Thurman, CEO and Founder of HighGear, To Highlight Key Findings of Forrester Research Study at PMBA Global Conference - May 25th

WESTMINSTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2021 / BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), developer of sustainable clean technologies and a full-service environmental engineering company, announced that it will be presenting at the Benzinga Global Small Cap Conference on Friday May 14, 2021, at 10:10 a.m. Eastern Time. This conference offers a great opportunity for existing and prospective shareholders to learn about BioLargo's growth prospects in the cleantech and environmental solutions industry. Leaders from around the world are increasingly focused on cleantech as the green energy revolution unfolds globally and the demand for these technologies continues rising.