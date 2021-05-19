newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

'American Idol' top 3 finalist Chayce Beckham returns to Apple Valley as hometown hero

By KABC
msn.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the article"American Idol" finalist Chayce Beckham received a hero's welcome when he returned to his home town of Apple Valley on Tuesday to be honored just a few days before the season finale. At a private ceremony with limited attendance, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Beckham was recognized by the town's...

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apples#Apple Valley#Season Finale#American Idol#Abc#Finalist Chayce#Love#Home#Inspiration#Civic Center Park#Limited Attendance#Mayor#Radio Stations#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicSacramento Bee

Georgia singer ascends to the Top 3 on ‘American Idol’ with show-stopping performance

Georgia’s own Willie Spence is an “American Idol” finalist and will compete in the show’s live finale next week. Spence, who first rocketed to internet fame in 2017, has wowed judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie each week with his show-stopping performances. Viewers love him too, saving him in another night of live voting to put him in the Top 3 on Sunday.
TV Showswnypapers.com

'Live's 'American Idol' Encore' returns

‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’s annual viewer poll will bring back a favorite ‘American Idol’ finalist for a special daytime encore performance on Friday, May 28. ‘American Idol’ finale airs Sunday, May 23, on ABC. ABC’s iconic music competition “American Idol” is racing toward its season finale, with just five...
Celebritiesearnthenecklace.com

Who Is Chayce Beckham? Age, Parents, Family, and Facts about the “American Idol” Contestant

Three American Idol hopefuls head to the finale on May 23. Among them is Chayce Beckham, the former machinery operator who has amazed with his rock and folk renditions of popular songs. Recently, Beckham earned praise for his original composition, which is sure to become a hit soon. His rising fame has many discovering him and asking who Chayce Beckham is. So we reveal more about the American Idol finalist here.
MusicPosted by
Deseret News

Here are the top 5 singers on ‘American Idol’

“American Idol” changed up its format Sunday night as each contender got the chance to perform twice. The seven contestants in the competition each performed a Coldplay number and then dedicated a second song to their mothers or other special figures in their lives. And now, the competition is officially...
TV ShowsPosted by
Newsweek

'American Idol': Who Made the Top 5 and Who Is Favorite to Win?

American Idol aired its quarter-finals on May 9 on ABC, which revealed the final five for 2021. Comeback twist winner Arthur Gunn had been the bookies favorite to win, but after his two performances during the Coldplay and Mother's Day Special failed to wow fans, he was eliminated along with Hunter Metts. This means that Idol Season 19 has a new favorite.
TV & VideosDecider

‘American Idol’ Judges Address “Devastating” Caleb Kennedy Exit

The American Idol judges are breaking their silence after contestant Caleb Kennedy was kicked off the show last week over a racist video. Kennedy, a 16-year-old from South Carolina, was booted from Idol after a video surfaced showing him next to someone in a KKK-style hood. Now, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are speaking up after his exit, per Entertainment Tonight.
Kentucky EntertainmentThe Interior Journal

Kentucky singer eliminated from American Idol

Kentucky singer Alyssa Wray found out she didn’t make it into the top seven contestants on this season of ABC’s “American Idol” on Sunday night. It was following Disney night on the show, when she sang “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from “Cinderella.”. She donned a sparkling...
TV ShowsSanta Cruz Sentinel

TV tonight: ‘American Idol’ closes in on its Top 3 finalists

“American Idol” (8 p.m., ABC): We get closer to crowning a winner as the field will be narrowed to three singers for the May 23 season finale. Finneas (aka Billie Eilish’s brother) will mentor the finalists who will be grouped to perform two of his songs, “Break My Heart Again” and “What They’ll Say About Us.” The Top 4 will perform two additional songs each – one song will be inspired by their personal idol and the second song will be the debut of their new, recently recorded winner’s single. Finneas will also take to the “Idol” stage to perform “Till Forever Falls Apart” with friend, collaborator and acclaimed singer/songwriter Ashe. Voting starts at the beginning of the episode and the top three finalists will be revealed at the end. (Earlier in the week, Top 5 finalist Caleb Kennedy departed the show after an old photo surfaced on social media of him sitting next to someone wearing a pointed hood of the type worn by the Ku Klux Klan).