newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

If You Thought Trump Was Going Anywhere — Think Again

eand.co
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s been a belief, at least amongst liberals, I think, that after the election, Trump would finally — to the relief of everyone sane — just go away. Think again. Trump isn’t going anywhere — and neither is Trumpism. It’s ramping back up, as a movement, hardening culturally, intensifying in key ways, escalating politically, its goals refined and more dangerous than ever. Trumpism has a machete in its hands, and it wants to take revenge — a delicious and brutal final revenge — on American democracy, which it sees as corrupt, illegitimate, perverse, and malign.

eand.co
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Newt Gingrich
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Trump Supporters#Stupid Things#Republicans#Real Things#The Big Lies#Muslims#Gop#Democrats#Americans#Taliban#King Midas#Isis#Nazis#Muslim World#Liz Cheneys#Thinking Trump#American Pundits#Violent Idiots#Liberals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Terrorism
Related
POTUSWashington Times

Republicans navigating the love and hate for Donald Trump

Observing the ouster of Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyoming Republican, from her House leadership position and her criticism of former President Donald Trump, reminded me of a ’70s TV ad for Listerine mouthwash. The company attempted to use the product’s bad taste to its advantage. The ad said: “It’s got the taste people hate — twice a day.”
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest sign of Donald Trump's hold on the GOP

(CNN) — A vast majority of Republicans are still all in on former President Donald Trump -- and a new CBS/YouGov poll reveals just how deep the obsession within the party goes. For starters, polling showed GOPers want the Republican Party's policies to be modeled off Trump, not vice versa.
POTUSWashington Post

The misguided identity politics of the anti-Trump Republicans

It’s good that Republicans such as former president George W. Bush, Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) have made clear that they oppose former president Donald Trump because of his anti-democratic and racist behavior. But their warnings about the danger of Trump-style politics to American democracy aren’t being matched with commensurate actions.
Wyoming Governmentpinedaleroundup.com

Cheney’s ouster mirrors battles within Wyoming’s GOP

Within minutes of Wednesday’s vote to oust Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney from her House Republican Conference leadership position, a handful of her Republican colleagues, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Ken Buck of Colorado — released statements supportive of Cheney. Others, like disgraced New York Republican Congressman Tom Reed, expressed...
U.S. Politicscrowrivermedia.com

COMMENTARY: The GOP takeover

It makes a difference whether it's a politician or if it's a TV personality who makes a "stupid mistake" and says something over an open mic. If a TV personality does it, it really is a "stupid mistake." The politician claims it was unintentional, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy did before he appeared on "Fox and Friends" recently. But you can bet he knew the microphone was live as he blurted: "I've had it with her. You know, I've lost confidence."
SocietyDaily Times

Champion: As long as antisemitism isn't going anywhere, neither Is Abe Foxman

For anyone who follows sports, the name “Tiger” means golf legend Tiger Woods. Music lovers know that “Yo Yo” means cellist Yo Yo Ma. For Jewish communities around the world, and for those with a stake in the never-ending battle to roll back antisemitism, “Abe” means Abraham Foxman, whose name has for decades been synonymous with the struggle against the planet’s oldest prejudice.
PoliticsPosted by
FITSNews

Mark Sanford And The Island Of Misfit Politicians

The last I heard of former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford, the 60-year-old ex-politician had joined a Florida-based lobbying firm. That’s right: The politician who once railed against the evils of special interests is now representing them. I couldn’t say I was surprised, though … seeing as Sanford basically wound...
Georgia GovernmentPosted by
Fox News

Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Duncan, a Trump critic, won’t run for reelection in 2022

Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan of Georgia on Monday announced that he won’t seek a second term in office in next year’s elections. Duncan, a vocal critic of former President Trump’s repeated efforts to reverse his razor-thin November election defeat in battleground Georgia to now-President Biden, said he’ll serve out his remaining 19 months in office but would also begin work toward "healing and rebuilding a Republican Party that is damaged but not destroyed."
Presidential Electionhawaiitelegraph.com

House Republicans Elect Pro-Trump Stefanik to Leadership Role

U.S. House Republicans approved Representative Elise Stefanik on Friday for a top leadership spot, sending a powerful message about the direction of the party by elevating the New York congresswoman noted for her support of former president Donald Trump. The 36-year-old Stefanik takes over the position of House Republican Party...
Georgia GovernmentPosted by
TheWeek

Georgia lieutenant governor who clashed with Trump is foregoing re-election to focus on 'GOP 2.0'

The battle for the Republican Party's future is ongoing, and Georgia's Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) aims to be a part of it, albeit in a different role. Duncan, who clashed with former President Donald Trump over the latter's false claims of widespread voter fraud in Georgia's presidential election, announced Monday that he won't seek re-election next year and will instead focus his energy on building a national organization he is calling "GOP 2.0." "The national events of the last six months have deeply affected my family in ways I would have never imagined when I first asked for their support to run for lieutenant governor in 2017," Duncan said in a statement.
Presidential Electionweeklysift.com

Why Liz Cheney Matters

Wednesday, House Republicans did what they had been expected to do for a week or two: ousted Liz Cheney as chair of the Republican conference. From one point of view, this is a fairly meaningless event: A month ago, how many Americans could even name the House GOP’s #3, much less describe the position’s responsibilities? Since Cathy McMorris Rodgers got the job in 2013, it has functioned primarily as the party’s see-we’re-not-all-white-males leadership post. (That’s why Elise Stefanik was the obvious choice to replace Cheney.)