If You Thought Trump Was Going Anywhere — Think Again
There’s been a belief, at least amongst liberals, I think, that after the election, Trump would finally — to the relief of everyone sane — just go away. Think again. Trump isn’t going anywhere — and neither is Trumpism. It’s ramping back up, as a movement, hardening culturally, intensifying in key ways, escalating politically, its goals refined and more dangerous than ever. Trumpism has a machete in its hands, and it wants to take revenge — a delicious and brutal final revenge — on American democracy, which it sees as corrupt, illegitimate, perverse, and malign.eand.co