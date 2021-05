John Mulaney is returning to what he does best! The 38-year-old comedian is set to return to stand-up comedy following his stint in rehab this past December. The former Saturday Night Live writer is scheduled to perform his new set, From Scratch, at the City Winery in New York City from May 10 to May 14. This appears to be Mulaney's first time on the stage after it was reported in December that he had checked into a rehab facility and was seeking treatment for addiction issues.