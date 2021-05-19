Is there life without cookies? Experts consider the future of digital marketing
Google became marketing’s very own cookie monster when it announced that it would discontinue support for third-party cookies in its Chrome browser as of January 2022. Google wasn’t the first to do this: Apple’s Safari and Netscape’s Firefox have long been cookie-less. But with 67.14% of the market share compared to Safari’s 10.11% and Firefox’s 7.95%, Chrome is digital marketing’s portal to the browsing data of the vast majority of internet users.siliconangle.com