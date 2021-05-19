newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Delaware Government

Dover Mayor Considering Federal Lawsuit for More COVID Relief Funding

By Cassandra Semyon
WBOC
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDOVER, De. - As the nation rebounds from the pandemic, many cities on Delmarva hope funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will give them the boost they need. But Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen says the city is being lowballed by the federal government, getting estimates for funding that is much lower than cities and towns of comparable size in New Castle County are receiving. He says he is considering filing a lawsuit against the federal government, and that city officials have already begun exploring the option.

www.wboc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Castle County, DE
Government
City
Middletown, DE
City
Dover, DE
County
New Castle County, DE
New Castle County, DE
Coronavirus
Dover, DE
Coronavirus
Local
Delaware Health
City
Newark, DE
Dover, DE
Government
State
Washington State
New Castle County, DE
Health
Dover, DE
Health
Local
Delaware Government
Local
Delaware Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Affordable Housing#Federal Funds#State Funds#Delaware#Federal Officials#County Officials#Wboc#Arpa#Mayor#City Officials#City Hall#Homelessness#President#Comparable Funds#Money#Land Area#Delmarva Hope Funds#Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Homeless
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Delaware Governmentwrde.com

Delaware Department of Education Seeks Input on Federal Funding Plan

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Department of Education is seeking community input on how to best use the state’s education funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The ARP provided Delaware with more than $410 million in supplemental federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding, known as ESSER III funding. To date, ARP ESSER III is the largest amount of emergency ESSER funding given to public education. Two-thirds of ESSER III funds are immediately available for states to distribute to districts and charter schools. Remaining funds will be made available once states, districts and charters develop ESSER III implementation plans. Under ESSER III:
Maryland GovernmentPosted by
Delaware Business Times

WILMAPCO releases videos highlighting transportation planning

NEWARK – Wilmington Area Planning Council (WILMAPCO), the agency responsible for coordinating and prioritizing transportation investments in New Castle County, Delaware and Cecil County, Maryland has released the first two in a series of five public outreach videos. Developed in partnership with King Creative and funded through a Federal Highway Administration grant, the videos seek to explain transportation planning in a fun and easily understood way, and explain the importance of public participation in the transportation planning process.
Delaware GovernmentNew Haven Register

Delaware beach town says July 4 fireworks are on this year

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — A Delaware city's popular fireworks display celebrating Independence Day is on this year, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the event being called off last year. The city of Rehoboth Beach announced Friday that its traditional fireworks show will take place Saturday, July 3, the...
Delaware StatePosted by
Just Go

3 Movies with the main filming locations in Delaware

There are so many wonders in Delaware that attract a lot of filmmakers all over the world!. The state of Delaware dates back to the colonization of the United States in the 17th century. There are three counties in the state, and each of them has its unique settlement history. Inhabitants of this region identify with their county than with their community or their state as a whole. Until the late 18th century, some of the communities along the southern and western border of Maryland were part of Maryland.
WRBI Radio

SR 129 to close near Delaware for railroad crossing repairs

Ripley County, IN — CSX Railroad plans to close the State Road 129 crossing south of Delaware in Ripley County starting on or after Monday, May 24, for repairs. The road is expected to reopen by end of day Saturday, May 29. An official detour will follow U.S. 50 to...
Delaware Governmentbaytobaynews.com

Permits required for drone use in Kent County parks

DOVER — Drones and remote control airplanes are prohibited in Kent County parks unless operating under a special-use permit obtained through the Parks & Recreation Division. With a permit, a remote control operator may fly his or her craft in three of Kent County’s parks: Big Oak, Browns Branch or Kesselring.
Delaware HealthConnecticut Post

High demand during COVID leads to wing shortage in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — When it comes to comfort food consumed during the COVID-19 pandemic, it appears as if the wing was king. However, the increased demand for chicken wings over the past 14 months has led to a nationwide shortage of the small but versatile pieces of poultry, which, when seasoned with hot sauce, teriyaki sauce, lemon pepper or a variety of dry rubs, are often the perfect companion to a night out or a sporting event.
Delaware Governmentdesu.edu

Del State 130th Anniversary celebration

It was 130 years, three months and one day ago that the old Loockerman property was filled with the carriages and horses of visitors who had come for the dedication of the then-newly established Delaware College for Colored Students. A college for blacks in Delaware was a novel institution, and...
Delaware Governmentwitn22.org

REGISTER POPPITI APPLAUDS NEW FEMA PROGRAM COVID-19 FUNERAL ASSISTANCE

New Castle County Register of Wills Ciro Poppiti hosted a videoconference today with FEMA and County funeral directors to “get the word out” on a new FEMA program. For a death occurring after January 20, 2020, FEMA will reimburse out-of-pocket funeral expenses up to $9,000. The cause of death must be related to Covid-19, as documented on the death certificate. Application details follow below.
Delaware Governmentdelawarebusinessnow.com

Kent County lags in percent of population getting vaccinations

Gov. John Carney said the state has work to do in dealing with vaccine hesitancy in Kent County. Carney pointed out the disparity at the weekly Covid-19 briefing. Carney said the state’s star in terms of vaccination is Sussex County, with nearly 55 percent of its population getting at least one dose. (See graphic below). Kent has a 38 percent vaccination rate.
Delaware Governmentdelawarepublic.org

New Castle County moves to protect historic properties it buys

Historic preservation advocates won a small victory in New Castle County this week. Council passed a measure Tuesday that requires the County go about rezoning with a Historic Overlay any eligible properties it purchases, within three months of buying them. It only applies to historic properties the county purchases from this point forward—and would require the rezoning before the County resells them.
Delaware GovernmentDover Post

New chapter begins for proposed regional library in Smyrna

A proposal for a new library in Smyrna would provide almost four times more space for about $25 more per year to the average homeowner’s property tax bill. Advocates for the project, the Friends of the Duck Creek Regional Library, have secured a 99-year lease on town property on South Main Street that includes the parking lot at Foxwell Street and Dwight Avenue.
Delaware Governmentfirststateupdate.com

High-Velocity Crash In Newark Sends Two To Hospital Wednesday

At approximately 9:00 a.m., New Castle County Paramedics (NCCEMS), Aetna Hose Hook & Ladder Company of Newark, and Delaware State Police Aviation were dispatched to the intersection of South Chapel Street and Dawson Drive in Newark for a high-velocity motor vehicle collision, according to NCCEMS Assistant PIO Emily Mallon. Mallon...
Delaware Governmentfirststateupdate.com

250 Acres Of Delaware Farmland Saved From Development

New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer noted the conservation of nearly 250 acres of critical farm and wildlife lands near the Port Penn area of southern New Castle County. The now protected Warren and Gillespie tracts are critical pieces of land because of their proximity to sea level and sensitive habitat for native and migrating birds on the East Coast flyway. This closes a nearly decade-long saga by eliminating two pending lawsuits and comes at zero costs to New Castle County taxpayers.
Maryland Crime & Safetyfirststateupdate.com

Maryland Authorities Update “Shooting Suspects” Manhunt

On Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 5:48 p.m. the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Dover (DE) Police Department in reference to attempting to locate two fugitives who fled from police, according to Cecil County Sheriff Chief Deputy Gerald Widdoes. Both suspects were wanted in regards to a shooting incident and units were advised that the suspects were believed to be armed.