Dover Mayor Considering Federal Lawsuit for More COVID Relief Funding
DOVER, De. - As the nation rebounds from the pandemic, many cities on Delmarva hope funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will give them the boost they need. But Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen says the city is being lowballed by the federal government, getting estimates for funding that is much lower than cities and towns of comparable size in New Castle County are receiving. He says he is considering filing a lawsuit against the federal government, and that city officials have already begun exploring the option.www.wboc.com