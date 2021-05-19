Priyanka Chopra’s Text For You Co-Star Sam Heughan Is In Awe Of The Actress

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Fans have been loving hearing more about HBO's upcoming House of the Dragon, which is the highly anticipated Game of Thrones prequel. Even though several cast members had been previously confirmed, and we'd gotten to see some of them in character not long ago, there are likely to be many, many more characters and actors who will be revealed as we get closer to the debut of House of the Dragon. Luckily for Outlander fans, one actor who's now been confirmed is Graham McTavish, who played Dougal MacKenzie on the show. He and former co-star Sam Heughan recently joked about starring on the prequel together, but now I do want to see it!