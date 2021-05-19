newsbreak-logo
Cars

Recall alert: Kia recalling more than 440K vehicles for 2nd time amid engine fire risk

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
 3 hours ago
Kia has issued a second recall for roughly 440,000 cars and SUVs, amid engine fire risks strong enough for the South Korean automaker to tell customers to park the vehicles outdoors and away from structures.

The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

The same vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid could leak into a control computer. Specifically, moisture can infiltrate the anti-lock brake control computer, creating an electrical short and potentially spark a fire.

Owners, who should receive notification letters beginning July 2, should be able to take the affected vehicles to dealers who will install a new fuse, inspect the computers and replace them if necessary, according to The Associated Press.

Documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators say the new fuse has a lower amperage rating, mitigating fire risks.

Kia stated in the documents that it received customer complaints detailing six fires in Optimas and two in Sorentos involving “isolated melting.” There were no reports of injuries or crashes, the company stated.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

