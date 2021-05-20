newsbreak-logo
Oakland, CA

Comedy legend Paul Mooney passes away at his Oakland home

Oakland Observer
Oakland Observer
 11 hours ago

(Bruno Emmanuelle/Unsplash)

(OAKLAND, Calif.) Paul Mooney, legendary comedian and former writing partner to Richard Pryor has died at the age 79 at his Oakland home, East Bay Times reports.

Mooney was best known for his musings on racism and American culture, ultimately becoming a revered figure in the world of stand-up comedy.

The announcement of Mooney’s death was released by his publicist, Cassandra Williams, who said he passed away Wednesday from a heart attack.

Mooney began working with Pryor in 1968 with their friendship and collaborative efforts lasting until Pryor’s death in 2005. Their friendship was chronicled in Mooney’s 2009 memoir “Black Is the New White.”

Mooney’s influence on comedy was tremendous over the course of his career. As a writer on “In Living Color,” Mooney helped create the character, Homie D. Clown and also appeared on “Chappelle’s Show” as the all-knowing Negrodamus.

“The best that ever did it passed away today,” Chappelle said in an interview with TMZ. “His legacy will live forever. He did everything from ‘The Richard Pryor Show’ to the "Chappelle's Show." He was one of the first Black people ever in the Writer’s Guild [of America]. Paul Mooney will be sorely missed and wildly remembered. I’ll see to that.”

Mooney also appeared in Spike Lee’s 2000 film “Bamboozled” and in “The Buddy Holly Story" from 1978.

