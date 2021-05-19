Hamlin Hills becoming a Forsyth destination

Growing up in a household of seven and living well below poverty, it wasn’t unusual for my mama to create a new meal out of whatever was left over in the fridge. Or even the cupboard. I learned to love S.O.S., a dish known by many names. It’s basically hamburger gravy served on dry white toast, fried hotdogs and bologna, pineapple sandwiches, a midnight snack of corn bread and buttermilk, or “soakie” for breakfast in the morning. (That’s the previous night’s leftover biscuits crumbled up into a cup of black coffee with sugar because the box of corn flakes and gallon of milk was emptied the day before.) I’d be telling just how poor we were if I told you about the ketchup and mayo or mayo and sugar sandwiches. Not so long ago I made myself one of those mayonnaise and sugar sandwiches just for memory’s sake, and I must confess, it was not as good as a hungry child might remember. I think those experiences though gave me a love to create new dishes as an adult. I have a rule for myself when I cook something new. I refuse to write down a recipe until I’ve made it at least three times, but often not until I’ve perfected the seasoning of whatever I’m creating. My kids tell me I really need to compile a book. Who knows? Maybe one day I will.