The Covid second wave is a tragedy that will haunt us for a long, long time. There’s just been too much loss, and the end doesn’t seem near, because a third wave is reportedly already anticipated. Mumbai is one city whose fighting spirit has always been talked about. It is the city that suffers tragedy one day, and picks up its bags and goes to work the next morning. Of course, this heavy reliance on the ‘spirit’ of the people gives many authorities a chance to slip off accountability, but that discussion is for else where. What we hope we also remember from these difficult times is how people stepped up to help each other. Right now, it is the Good Samaritans that are keeping this fighting spirit alive, and several celebrities have joined the fray to help out. One such Bollywood celeb is Jacqueline Fernandez.