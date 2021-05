Every time graduation comes around it is inevitable that we all take a look back on the road that so many students have taken to make it to the finish line and receive their diplomas, certificates, and qualifications. They’ve done their assignments, showed up to all their classes, made it through many finals, and juggled work and life outside of school the whole time. This past year, the students have had to add dealing with a pandemic to that list of hurdles that had to be overcome. In any year, becoming a graduate is worth celebrating, but after we have watched this class of students navigate all of these obstacles, we want to say to the students that you have all been incredible.