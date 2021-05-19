St Mark's Comics of New York Returns, With a Brooklyn Store (UPDATE)
In February 2019, St Mark's Comics of New York closed its last store after 36 years of business. With locations over the years in Manhattan and Brooklyn, it was a noted "indie" comic store, rather than the supermarket or classical bookstore look. It employed women staff long before that was the norm and was such a New York institution that it ended up appearing in Friends and Sex And The City. Employees at the shop would go on to become industry figures at major comic book companies. Its passing was mourned by the great and good of comic books, as well as New York itself.bleedingcool.com