Most royal watchers were focusing on how Prince Harry and Prince William would interact with one another when they saw each other for the first time in over a year at Prince Philip's funeral on Saturday. But ultimately, his brother wasn't among the royals who gave Harry the cold shoulder. "The Palace was concerned about the delicate situation involving the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge's being in contact with one another at the ceremony, but it seems there were several family members who made clear they wanted nothing to do with Harry," an inside source told Best Life.