A new, 40 x 80-foot storage shed will be built near the Chase County Schools bus barn after a 9-0 vote last week from board members. Supt. Adam Lambert said with the addition of more teachers next school year, items now stored in unused classrooms will have to come out since the classrooms will be used in 2021-22. Generally, there was need for additional storage as well, he said at the May 11 board meeting.