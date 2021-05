Now that you all have had sufficient time to fight your way through the village to save your wee babeh, I really want to talk to you about some of the things we couldn’t talk about during the review of Resident Evil Village. This game is stunning and spooky and filled to the brim with action, but the one thing I wanted to talk about during the review, I couldn’t but ya’ girl isn’t holding it in anymore. We are going to discuss the game’s story, Ethan’s story, Mother Miranda’s story and how the hell any of that connects to Umbrella. If you haven’t played the game but want to, DO NOT READ THIS ARTICLE. I am about to spoil the absolute crap out of this game for you.