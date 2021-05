Hey, it is tough being a toddler. The world is big, and you are small. There is so much to do — that is just ever so slightly out of your reach. Even simple tasks like ascending the potty and washing your hands can feel daunting and challenging when you are a tiny tot; the seat is tall, and the sink is high. (And don’t even bother trying to get into the snack cabinet. Like, why did Mom have to put them way up there?)