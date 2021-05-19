Hear this: Simpsons-themed stoner-metal band Dr. Colossus rewards your knowledge of Springfield

For all the true party rockers, Revolver has teamed up with Andrew W.K. for an exclusive vinyl edition of his new album, God Is Partying. Grab yours now before they're gone!. Although metal is commonly associated with one emotion in particular — anger — there's also a whole cadre of bands who either sing about having a good time or make the perfect music for doing so. Sure, metal's heavy riffs and cathartic vocal deliveries are especially suited for workout motivation and sober headbanging sessions, but sometimes you just need a soundtrack for letting loose and living it up. With that in mind, we asked you all to shout out your favorite band for partying hard. Below, are the top five vote-getters.