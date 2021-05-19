Hear this: Simpsons-themed stoner-metal band Dr. Colossus rewards your knowledge of Springfield
Who says having a mental library of Simpsons trivia is a useless skill?. Simpsons-themed metal is a tradition that will enter its second decade. Arizona heavy “Nedal” band Okilly Dokilly pretty much launched the genre with a style of music they describe as “Not as fast as Bartcore, and a little cleaner than Krusty Punk.” But there are other Springfield stalwarts looking to join their Ned Flanders-obsessed brethren, including Okilly Dokilly’s Australian tourmates Dr. Colossus.music.avclub.com