newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Hear this: Simpsons-themed stoner-metal band Dr. Colossus rewards your knowledge of Springfield

By Matt Schimkowitz
A.V. Club
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWho says having a mental library of Simpsons trivia is a useless skill?. Simpsons-themed metal is a tradition that will enter its second decade. Arizona heavy “Nedal” band Okilly Dokilly pretty much launched the genre with a style of music they describe as “Not as fast as Bartcore, and a little cleaner than Krusty Punk.” But there are other Springfield stalwarts looking to join their Ned Flanders-obsessed brethren, including Okilly Dokilly’s Australian tourmates Dr. Colossus.

music.avclub.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Anka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Metal Band#Punk Rock#Little Rock#Punk Music#Heavy Metal Music#Australian#Dank#Malibu Stacey#Simpsons Themed Metal#Stoner Rock Godfathers#Creator#Simpsons Trivia#Springfield#Style#Simpsons Gifs#Dopesmoker#Video#Sleep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Rock Music
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Music
Related
Musicmilwaukeerecord.com

My First Band: Dr. Frank (The Mr. T Experience)

Frank Portman is better-known to listeners as “Dr. Frank,” the musical moniker the singer, guitarist, and founding member of The Mr. T Experience has used for close to four decades. Over the course of the seminal Berkeley punk project’s long and accomplished run, the band has managed more than a dozen releases, performed all over the U.S. and Europe, and shared the stage with some legendary acts. Even though there have been lengthy breaks and lineup changes through the years, The Mr. T Experience and its ever-present leader are still releasing music, playing shows to packed rooms (in pre-pandemic times, at least), and influencing new generations of musicians along the way.
Rock Musicindierockcafe.com

Local Band Spotlight: Hear In Color

We actually tried multiple different names before landing on Hear In Color. We used to go on long drives and listen to music we liked in the car. We often would ask each other what colors we would see or associate with the songs or albums playing. Our singer Faith came up with the name “Hear In Color” because of those memories & because of how people all over experience and interpret music differently.
TV & VideosStereogum

Hear The Full Simpsons Morrissey-Inspired Song

Last month, The Simpsons aired their Morrissey-inspired episode, which ended up drawing the ire of Morrissey himself after it depicted him as an overweight racist. The episode features a Smiths-aping original song from the show’s own creation Quilloughby called “Everyone Is Horrid Except Me (And Possibly You),” which was co-written by Flight Of The Conchords’ Bret McKenzie. As Pitchfork points out, that song has now been released in full as a single, with Benedict Cumberbatch (Quilloughby) and Yeardley Smith (Lisa Simpson) singing it as a duet. Listen below.
MusicStereogum

Hear Anika Pyle Cover The Golden Girls Theme Song

Chumped/Katie Ellen leader Anika Pyle released her stunning debut solo album Wild River earlier this year. And today, to celebrate what may be the last Bandcamp Friday, Pyle has dropped off another solo track: a cover of the Golden Girls theme song “Thank You For Being A Friend,” originally written by Andrew Gold in 1978 and covered by Cynthia Fee for the show. Listen to Pyle’s rendition below.
Rock MusicRevolver

Fan Poll: Top 5 Party Metal Bands

For all the true party rockers, Revolver has teamed up with Andrew W.K. for an exclusive vinyl edition of his new album, God Is Partying. Grab yours now before they're gone!. Although metal is commonly associated with one emotion in particular — anger — there's also a whole cadre of bands who either sing about having a good time or make the perfect music for doing so. Sure, metal's heavy riffs and cathartic vocal deliveries are especially suited for workout motivation and sober headbanging sessions, but sometimes you just need a soundtrack for letting loose and living it up. With that in mind, we asked you all to shout out your favorite band for partying hard. Below, are the top five vote-getters.
Connecticut Statearcamax.com

Is Your Mettle Forged From Metal? Take This Quiz!

Let's put the "you" in usage! See whether you can choose the correct word from each pair of oft-confused words:. Even people to the 1) (manner, manor) born can't 2) (hone, home) in on all the usage distinctions that make English a 3) (tortuous, torturous) language. People trying to 4)...
Musichypebot.com

How to reward your fans

To encourage retention and growth among your fans on Patreon and elsewhere, it’s important to consider how to structure your rewards for varying levels of support. Guest post by Randy Chertkow & Jason Feehan from the Disc Makers Blog. In previous posts, we’ve addressed why you need to consider patronage,...
EntertainmentLockhaven Express

‘Sound of Metal’ explores one man’s hearing loss

I am bending the rules of “Throwback Thursday” once again. Over the course of the past year, it has only happened a few times. Earlier this year, I reviewed “Nomadland,” which went on to win a Best Picture Oscar. Last weekend, I decided to check out “Sound of Metal.” It...
MusicRevolver

See Willow Smith Cover Jada Pinkett Smith's Nu-Metal Band Wicked Wisdom

Back in the early 2000s, actress Jada Pinkett Smith took an utterly badass career swerve and started a nu-metal band called Wicked Wisdom. Although they technically never broke up, the group — who famously played Ozzfest 2005 and toured with Britney Spears — haven't been active since their 2006 self-titled sophomore album. As a special mother's day throwback, the frontwoman's daughter, Willow Smith, an up-and-coming musician in her own right, performed a surprise cover of her mom's banger, "Bleed All Over Me."
Relationship Advicedestinationido.com

Where to Wed to Fit Your Theme

When it comes to the theme of a wedding, the destination truly can make or break the ambiance of the whole day. If you're having trouble pinpointing the perfect location to fit your theme, you've come to the right place. See a few of our suggestions below:. Boho: Cabo San...
TV Seriesplaybuzz.com

XOXO: Check Your Knowledge Of The New

HBO MAX’s Gossip Girl reboot is everything we have been waiting for this year. The show that brought Serena, Blair, Dan and Chuck into our lives and made us drool over the luxurious penthouses, unbelievably expensive wardrobes and unimaginable scandals, is coming back with a new cast, new storylines and a new Gossip Girl.
MusicPosted by
TheStreet

Jon Batiste, Philip Glass, Paul Leonard-Morgan, Steven Price, Trent Reznor, Raphael Saadiq And Gustavo Santaolalla Honored With ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards At 2021 ASCAP Screen Music Awards

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 ASCAP Screen Music Awards kick off today at 9:00 AM PT/ 12:00 PM ET on @ASCAP and @ASCAPScreen Instagram with the reveal of this year's ASCAP Composers' Choice Awards. The rollout begins a social media celebration through Thursday, May 20 of ASCAP Screen Music Award winners featuring acceptance speeches, exclusive photos, videos and other surprises from the music creators who scored the on-screen entertainment that comforted and inspired the world throughout 2020.
Relationship Advicehypebot.com

How to keep your band from breaking up

Keeping the peace between a group of passionate performers over a long period of time can, unsurprisingly, be quite a challenge. Here, we look at some essential tactics for how to not break up your band. Guest post by Patrick McGuire of the ReverbNation Blog. Keeping a band together over...
Animalshorseandrider.com

Pop Quiz: Test Your Basic Horse Knowledge

In our May 2010 issue's "Fun" department (Your Horse Your Life, page 28), we put your basic horse knowledge to the test with some easy--and some not-so-easy--questions. If you haven't yet had the opportunity to test yourself, do so with the following questions; then check your answers with the correct ones listed below. Good luck!