5-year-old killed in Tragic Accident in Guernsey County

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A tragic accident in Guernsey County. According to Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden, a 9-1-1 call, received shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday from a High Hill Road resident, reported that she needed medical personnel at her home due to accidentally striking her 5 year old boy with a vehicle in the driveway. Medics from Cassell Station Volunteer Fire Department, New Concord Fire Department and United Ambulance as well as deputies responded to the scene. MedFlight was also summoned and a landing zone was established, however they were later diverted after medics determined that they would transport the child to Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.