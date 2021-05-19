newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio Crime & Safety

5-year-old killed in Tragic Accident in Guernsey County

Your Radio Place
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A tragic accident in Guernsey County. According to Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden, a 9-1-1 call, received shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday from a High Hill Road resident, reported that she needed medical personnel at her home due to accidentally striking her 5 year old boy with a vehicle in the driveway. Medics from Cassell Station Volunteer Fire Department, New Concord Fire Department and United Ambulance as well as deputies responded to the scene. MedFlight was also summoned and a landing zone was established, however they were later diverted after medics determined that they would transport the child to Southeastern Ohio Regional Medical Center.

yourradioplace.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Guernsey County, OH
Cambridge, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Cambridge, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Guernsey County, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#United Ambulance#Medflight#Cpr#Seormc#Guernsey County Sheriff#Detectives#Medics#Lieutenant Sam Williams#Home#Medical Personnel#Paden#Victims Advocates#Moments#Normal Procedure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Ohio GovernmentYour Radio Place

Woman sentenced for involvement in shooting death in Guernsey County

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — A woman convicted for her involvement in the shooting death of a 32-year-old Newark man in August has been sentenced. 27-year-old Katelyn Marie Null of Mount Vernon was sentenced in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court by Judge Daniel G. Padden to 15 years to life in prison on Wednesday. Null was convicted in April on felony counts of complicity to commit murder, complicity of involuntary manslaughter (F1) and complicity of felonious assault (F2).
Ohio GovernmentDaily Jeffersonian

State investigators seek tips in Southgate Parkway arson

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is seeking tips from the public regarding an intentionally set fire at a Fastenal store in Cambridge. At approximately 5:20 a.m. on March 17, the Cambridge Fire Department responded to 61605 Southgate Parkway where firefighters discovered two Fastenal company...
Ohio GovernmentYour Radio Place

Fire Crews respond to blaze in Guernsey County

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – Fire crews were on scene, of an early morning house fire in Guernsey County. According to reports, The Cambridge Fire Department were on scene of a house fire on Coventry Estates on US 22 east of Cambridge. Assisting on the scene as well, was the Guernsey County...
Ohio Crime & SafetyDaily Jeffersonian

Apartment building heavily damaged during early morning fire

An apartment building on Tudor Drive east of Cambridge sustained extensive damage Wednesday as the result of an early morning fire. The fire reportedly started at approximately 3:28 a.m. in a BMW car parked outside the apartment building before spreading to the structure that contained three occupied residential units. "The...
Ohio Crime & Safetybarnesville-enterprise.com

Multiple people injured in pursuit

According to authorities, troopers with the Cambridge Post of the Ohio Highway Patrol, along with deputies with the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office began the pursuit, and the incident ended on Ohio 800, outside of Barnesville. Dispatchers said at least two cars were involved in a crash. An unknown number of...
Ohio GovernmentDaily Jeffersonian

Four bound over to Common Pleas Court after waiving hearings

A California man facing two felony charges following an incident on Southgate Parkway last month waived his right to a preliminary hearing this week in the Cambridge Municipal Court. Charges of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, filed against Tyler J. Riggleman,...
Ohio GovernmentDaily Jeffersonian

Local News Briefs: Mowing underway on county roads

The Guernsey County Highway Department has started mowing along roadways with two crews from Quick Mow Inc. The crews will generally progress around the county in a counter-clockwise direction from their respective starting points in Middlebourne and Cassell in Adams Township, according to Engineer Paul Sherry. Both paved and gravel...
Ohio Crime & SafetyYour Radio Place

A Search Warrant Finds Suspected Narcotics at a Local Hotel

CAMBRIDGE, Oh — According to Guernsey County Sheriff, Jeff Paden, the CODE Taskforce executed a search warrant at a local hotel on Southgate Parkway on Friday. Detectives allegedly located an undetermined amount of suspected narcotics, money, and drug paraphernalia. One female and two males were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Guernsey County Jail. One of the males had outstanding felony warrants for his arrest.
Ohio GovernmentDaily Jeffersonian

Court Roundup: Guernsey County Common Pleas Court

Samantha N. Yannacey, 26, Pleasant City, plead guilty to identity theft, a fourth-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony. Amma Gabrielle R. Berman, 27, Allison Park, Pa., plead guilty to single counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of LSD, fifth-degree felonies. May 3. Plea. Dreama L. Burris, 68,...
Ohio Crime & SafetyYour Radio Place

Woman facing charges, after high-speed pursuit

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – A woman in Guernsey County is in custody, after a highspeed pursuit, early Wednesday evening. According to a report from the Cambridge Police Department, a traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Murray Ave and S 12th St., around 5:47pm, for a “rolling-stop.”. The suspect car...
Pennsylvania Crime & SafetyDaily Jeffersonian

Bond set for man who lied to police about his identity

A California man who reportedly assumed his brother's identity when he was arrested by city police officers is facing a new charge filed in the Cambridge Municipal Court. Tyler J. Riggleman, 32, faces a first-degree misdemeanor charge of falsification for allegedly lying to officers and identifying himself as Dylin C. Riggleman.
Ohio GovernmentDaily Jeffersonian

Journal: Emergency responder reports for Cambridge, Guernsey County

9:46 p.m., vehicle parts on fire, Broad Street; Pleasant City FD. 7:41 p.m., pursuit involving two vehicles racing, Interstate 70; State Highway Patrol and deputies. 4:05 p.m., wanted man and woman arrested, Jefferson Avenue, Cambridge. 2:13 p.m., dump truck on fire, Savage Road; Cassell Station FD. 12:27 p.m., vehicle crashed...
Ohio GovernmentWTOV 9

Woman convicted of complicity to murder in Guernsey County case

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio woman has been convicted of complicity to murder in a Guernsey County case. A jury found 27-year-old Katelan Null guilty of complicity to involuntary manslaughter and complicity to felonious assault as well. This is in connection to the August 2020 shooting death of 29-year-old...
Ohio GovernmentDaily Jeffersonian

Trial continued for man accused of abandoning dogs

The trial for a man accused of abandoning 16 dogs in horrible living conditions at a Franklin Avenue home in February has been continued until June 1 in the Cambridge Municipal Court. The trial for Gregory Graham Sr., 46, Cambridge, was scheduled to start Wednesday. Graham is charged with six...