Teen drinking and partying was front and center at the April 22 Jefferson County Communities That Care Youth Voices event. For the past four-and-half-months, 35 high school and college students have been at work on projects that give them the opportunity to propose and solutions to problems that affect teens in the county. The students came from mostly from Jeffco high schools, including Lakewood High, Golden High, Green Mountain, Arvada West, Chatfield and Jefferson virtual academy. Some also attend CU Boulder.