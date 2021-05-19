newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Legal Industry News for May 2021: Law Firm Moves, Philanthropy & AAPI Heritage Month

nationallawforum.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSpring is in the air and we’re back with the first installment of our legal industry column for May. Read on for the latest news on law firm promotions, legal industry philanthropy, research and Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Law Firm Moves & Promotions. Carlton Fields named...

nationallawforum.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Services#Mergers And Acquisitions#Corporate Development#Community Development#Business Development#Global Development#Legal Industry News#Carlton Fields#The Florida Bar#M A#Fortress Investment Group#Energy Transactions Team#Nalp#Career Development#The Nominating Committee#Walraa#Aapi Heritage Month#The St Louis Journal#Bclp#Proskauer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
Philanthropy
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Lawatlantanews.net

Law & Artificial Intelligence Brings Together Legal Industry Experts

LAWIT LEGAL SUMMIT - DISRUPTION: Law & Artificial Intelligence-, brings together legal industry experts, and leaders spearheading the tech-driven transformation of the legal industry, to present the latest legal disruption trends, and provide guidance on the opportunities and challenges that these changes present. Join this Legal Summit -DISRUPTION: Law &...
Georgia GovernmentPosted by
Atlanta Business Chronicle

Founders Legal® Law Firm Advocates for IP Rights at USPTO Examiner Training

ATLANTA, May 13, 2021 -- Corporate & intellectual property law firm, Founders Legal® was invited to speak on behalf of technology entrepreneurs and innovators at the United States Patent and Trademark Office’s (USPTO) annual Patent Examiner Technical Training Program (PETTP). Organizers asked the boutique firm and their client, Doug Pittman, CEO of BoardActive Corp., to present their experiences and perspectives on the patent system. The annual PETTP program invites guest lecturers to provide training and industry expertise to over 3,900 USPTO patent examiners regarding recent technological developments. Guest lecturers are required to have relevant technical knowledge and industry experience in the state of the art to which they provide training. Previous PETTP events included guest lecturers representing companies like Alphabet, IBM, Facebook, Ford Motor Company, and Nike. Yuri Eliezer, head of the intellectual property group at Founders Legal®, presented to an audience of technology-focused patent examiners in Technology Center 3600, the division responsible for examining transportation, electronic commerce, construction, agriculture, licensing, and review. Eliezer conveyed the many obstacles that small and medium technology enterprises (SME), like BoardActive, face when enforcing their patent rights. Eliezer advocated for tech founders to have more of certain result when they are issued patents by the USPTO, emphasizing that BoardActive’s battle with larger patent infringers represents the difficult journey “of many of the smaller American companies who wish to confront multinational corporations just to respect their US patent rights.” Concluding his presentation, Yuri thanked the examiners, stating that their “important work has downstream economic consequences for many Americans. Patent Examiners serve not only the USPTO, but also serve the American people who rely on this patent system to compete and promote human progress internationally.” Asked what the key takeaway from his message should be, Yuri suggested that SME’s investment into the patent system should provide a certain return on their investment - and the challenges in SME’s journey towards patent enforceability should be largely addressed by the trained, qualified, and competent patent professionals at the USPTO. About Founders Legal: Founders Legal® (Bekiares Eliezer LLP) is a boutique Corporate & Intellectual Property Law Firm, representing thousands of businesses nationwide for corporate, data privacy, and intellectual property law. The firm offers a specialized focus on businesses providing software-as-a-service (Saas), enterprise software, advanced technologies, and information technologies (IT).
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Growing legal finance firm Delta lures another Big Law alum

Reuters) - Delta Capital Partners Management LLC, a private equity firm focusing on litigation and legal finance, has tapped DLA Piper partner Jonathan Sablone as the newest member of its team. Sablone, who joined DLA Piper in October 2019 after an almost 25-year run at Nixon Peabody, stepped into his...
Societychatsports.com

AAPI Heritage Month Employee Feature: Daniel Tsuei, Account Executive of Membership Sales

Throughout the month of May, hornets.com will be highlighting employees across different departments within the organization in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. Describe what you do with the Charlotte Hornets organization. “My official title is ‘Account Executive, Membership Sales’, so I’m on the new business,...
Societychatsports.com

AAPI Heritage Month Employee Feature: Donna Yeung, Manager of Partnership Development

Throughout the month of May, Hornets.com will be highlighting employees across different departments within the organization in celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Describe what you do with the Charlotte Hornets organization. “My title is Manager of Partnership Development. My role in this department is driving revenue...
SocietyCultural Compass

Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month with LBJ Alumna Shamina Singh

Join us for a virtual LBJ School event to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Dr. Victoria DeFrancesco Soto will moderate a discussion with Shamina Singh (MPAff '97), founder and president of the Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth. They will discuss historical and contemporary aspects of the Asian American experience; challenges and opportunities policy professionals of color face; and strategies of support to ensure wellness for oneself and one’s communities.
Societyncfcatalyst.com

May is AAPI Heritage Month: Here are some organizations to support and events to attend

Since Congress officially designated it in 1992, Asian-Pacific American Heritage Month has been a monthlong celebration of Asians and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) in the United States. Asian-Pacific is a broad term that encompasses all of the Asian continent and the Pacific islands of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia. Here are a variety of worthwhile online resources and events to kick off AAPI Heritage Month.
Minnesota Governmentstlouispark.org

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

May is Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, a celebration of the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States. In 1992, Congress passed legislation designating the entire month of May to celebrating Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month. The interim director of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center offers their thoughts on why this year’s commemoration feels different.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

AAPI Heritage Month: Genesco’s New Digital Chief Parag Desai on Intersectionality and How Identity Is ‘Like a Venn Diagram’

For AAPI Heritage Month, FN is spotlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander executives, entrepreneurs and designers as part of its ongoing commitment to champion diversity across all areas of the footwear business. This a pivotal month for Parag Desai. Early this week, the executive stepped into the newly created role...
Minoritiesksut.org

Journalist Simran Sethi's Complicated Relationship With AAPI Heritage Month

We're going to begin today with a focus on jobs and the U.S. economy amid concerns that the road to full economic recovery from the pandemic may be steeper than anticipated. According to data released Friday by the Labor Department, U.S. employers added 266,000 jobs during the month of April. That is far fewer than analysts had been expecting given other recent signs of recovery such as business reopening, consumer spending increasing and new unemployment claims falling. Joining us now to talk about all this is Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. Mr. Secretary, welcome. Thank you so much for talking to us.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Technology

Ernst & Young details government leadership succession

Ernst & Young has promoted nearly three-decade firm veteran Gerry Dixon to managing partner of the firm’s U.S. government and public sector practice. Dixon will officially start the role on July 1 and succeed Michael Herrinton, who has led the professional services firm’s work with government clients since 2015. Herrinton will retire from EY in June 2022, which will mark 35 years with the firm.
EconomyHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

SEC Considering Heightened Scrutiny of Projections in De-SPAC Transactions. George Casey, Adam Hakki, and Roger Morscheiser are partners at Shearman & Sterling LLP. This post is based on a Sherman & Sterling memorandum by Mr. Casey, Mr. Hakki, Mr. Morscheiser, Scott Petepiece, Ilir Mujalovic, Kristina Trauger, and other members of the Shearman & Sterling team.
BusinessStamford Advocate

Frazier & Deeter Extends Public Company Audit Practice To Canada

Top 50 accounting and advisory firm registers with the Canadian Public Accountability Board. Frazier & Deeter, a Top 50 U.S. accounting and advisory firm, announced today the firm is now eligible to perform audits of companies traded on Canadian stock exchanges, having registered with the Canadian Public Accountability Board (CPAB).
Businessbirminghamnews.net

AmmPower Corp. Appoints Paul Sparkes to Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower'), announces the appointment of Mr. Paul Sparkes to its advisory board, effective immediately. Mr. Sparkes is an accomplished business leader and entrepreneur with over twenty-five years of experience in media, finance, capital markets and...
LifestylePosted by
FootwearNews

AAPI Heritage Month: Nike Exec Virginia Rustique-Petteni on the ‘Power’ Her Filipino Background Holds at Work and at Home

For AAPI Heritage Month, FN is spotlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander executives, entrepreneurs and designers as part of its ongoing commitment to champion diversity across all areas of the footwear business. For Virginia Rustique-Petteni, the conversation surrounding race and ethnicity is inescapable — and she wouldn’t have it any...
Lawthedallasnews.net

Law & Artificial Intelligence Brings Together Legal Industry Experts

LAWIT LEGAL SUMMIT - DISRUPTION: Law & Artificial Intelligence-, brings together legal industry experts, and leaders spearheading the tech-driven transformation of the legal industry, to present the latest legal disruption trends, and provide guidance on the opportunities and challenges that these changes present. Join this Legal Summit -DISRUPTION: Law &...