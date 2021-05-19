Lollapalooza Returns to Chicago This Summer with Massive Lineup

The six-bedroom mansion in a gated Lemont neighborhood that former WLS-Channel 7 weather forecaster Jerry Taft owned until his death in July 2020 sold May 11 for $905,000. Taft was a meteorologist at ABC-7 for 33 years before retiring in January 2018. In all, he was on Chicago TV and radio for more than 40 years. After retiring, he moved full-time to Naples, Florida,where he famously worked on occasion as an Uber driver in his Ford Fusion — a job, he told the Tribune at the time, that was “about getting out of the house and talking to people.”