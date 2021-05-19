Lollapalooza Returns to Chicago This Summer with Massive Lineup
Lollapalooza Returns to Chicago This Summer with Massive Lineup. Lollapalooza returns to Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, this summer with a dazzling lineup that includes headliners Foo Fighters; Post Malone; Tyler, the Creator; Miley Cyrus; and Megan Thee Stallion. Set for July 29-August 1, the massive event will also include performances by luminaries from rock, hip hop, rap, pop, dance, and electronic worlds such as DaBaby, Marshmello, Illeniium, Modest Mouse, Journey, Young Thug, and Playboi Carti.musicfestnews.com