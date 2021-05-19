newsbreak-logo
Washington Government

State legislature enacts new tenant protections as eviction moratorium expires

Western Front
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA bill intended to protect tenants came into action one month after the last moratorium extension was announced. The Washington state eviction moratorium was extended on March 18 for what is expected to be the last time before it officially expires on June 30. In response, the Washington State Legislature announced a new bill with the intent to alleviate the pressures of the expiring moratorium and improve tenant protections.

