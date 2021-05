The stars in the 60 films screening at the 11th annual Fort Myers Film Festival May 12 – 16 are noteworthy. While still indie films, you will recognize many actors in movies playing this year, as well as get a fresh view of upcoming actors from all over the world and here locally. Be sure to read all about them with Tom Hall’s “Actors, artists, filmmakers and events in the news” where he has over 50 articles to help you get to know just what you will find on the red carpet and at full length and short official selections. Be sure to download your guide, plan out your week and purchase your tickets here today at or in person at venues participating this year.