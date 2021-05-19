newsbreak-logo
Southampton, NY

Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program Embraces Virtual Format

By Opinion
27east.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleArthur Beckenstein has never considered himself athletic. It was a push for the 78-year-old to go to the gym three times a week, where he worked with a personal trainer... more. Ed Deyermond, a former town and village clerk, former Sag Harbor Village mayor and trustee ... by Kathryn G....

www.27east.com
Health
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Top photos from around LI from May 2021

Newsday photographers capture images telling the stories of the people and places of Long Island. Here are some of the most compelling photos. Owner Thomas Francis holds pitchers of Margaritas during the unveiling of the new Long Island Taco and Tequila Experience airstream trailer that can be rented at people's own homes shown at a preview party in South Setauket, Tuesday, May 4, 2021.
Sag Harbor, NY27east.com

East End Addiction Treatment Reaches Fever Pitch During COVID-19 Pandemic

On Mother’s Day Eve, a steady rain drizzled down on dozens of candles as, one by one, they sparked to life — lit and held by friends and family left... more. It has been an honor, an education and one of the great pleasures of my life to serve the people of Sag Harbor for the past four years. We share a unique and beautiful home in one of the oldest and most authentically preserved villages in the United States. I look forward to serving a third and final term, should the good people of the village see fit to reelect me. This is a very pivotal time for Sag Harbor — we are, without doubt, under siege by some very monied interests. Having served almost four years on the Village ... by Staff Writer.
Suffolk County, NYeastendbeacon.com

This Morning’s Bulletin — 5.17.21

• Today will be sunny, with a high temperature near 71 degrees and a calm wind, becoming south 5 to 9 miles per hour in the afternoon. It will be mostly clear overnight, with a low around 52. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 72 and Wednesday will be sunny, with a high near 77.
Southampton, NYPosted by
Forbes

Your Guide To Events In The Hamptons This Summer

Come mid-May, the social scene in New York quiets down, and the see-and-be-seen crowd decamps to the Hamptons. The pandemic may have put a damper on the buzzy events in the East End last summer, but thankfully, that’s not the case this year: the May to September season promises a packed calendar of parties, fundraisers and more.
Southampton, NYEast Hampton Star

Take Southampton Town's Marijuana Survey

In light of New York State's legalization of marijuana, which Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed on March 31, the Town of Southampton is considering how to regulate its retail sale and use at cafés and lounges, specifics that are left to the discretion of individual municipalities. The Southampton Town Board...
Suffolk County, NYNewsday

Long Island regattas and sailing races to see this summer

Here is where to see sailing competitions and regattas this season on Long Island. AROUND LONG ISLAND REGATTA. Sea Cliff Yacht Club, 42 The Blvd., Sea Cliff, 516-671-7374, alir.org. Begins at New York Harbor, around Long Island to Hempstead Harbor. Fee $300-$410, $75 late surcharge. Date July 29-Aug. 1. AROUND...
East Hampton, NYLong Island Business News

Hamptons for all?

While the Hamptons have long been labeled the playground for the rich and famous, normal folks are what keeps the tony area going. There are thousands of people, such as teachers, first responders, store clerks, healthcare employees, restaurant workers and the like, who serve as the beating heart of East End towns known for sprawling estates behind foreboding privacy hedges.
Lindenhurst, NYBabylon Beacon

Lodestar Children’s Services hosts Milestones for Mental Health Walk

On Saturday May 1st, nearly a dozen volunteers walked from Babylon Town Hall in Lindenhurst to Lodestar’s office in Bohemia, symbolizing how far they’ve come as an organization and raising funds in the process. The walkers carried 130 rocks with them, one for each program participant, to give increased visibility to the often invisible illness of mental illness. Along the way, they stopped to thank some corporate sponsors and record videos of their journey, one of which they filmed with Suffolk County Legislator Kevin McCaffrey. The walk ended at Lodestar Headquarters with a COVID- 19-safe fifth anniversary party for the charity. Lodestar founder James Regan was the brains of the event, along with Board of Directors Christen Lambert, Jay Able, Fred Kortmann, and Kris Weinisch. For more information, visit: www.lodestarcs.org/milestonesevent/. Pictured is Lodestar founder James Regan, Legislator McCaffrey, and Director Kris Weinisch.
Suffolk County, NYPosted by
TBR News Media

County parks stewardship program officially launched

Suffolk County deputy presiding officer, Kara Hahn (D-Setauket), officially launched Tuesday the Park Stewardship Program, where community volunteers are selected to oversee local parks that do not have staff. County nature trails are in need of assistance as illegal dumping and vandalism are often discovered on the paths where local...
Greenport, NYdanspapers.com

Top 5 East End Art Exhibitions This Weekend: May 14, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The East End is home to a multitude of masterful artists, and their inspiring art is on display across the Hamptons and North Fork. Here are this week’s top East End art exhibitions—including Tight Lines: Mixed Media Fish in Greenport and more!