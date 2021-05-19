Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Program Embraces Virtual Format

On Mother’s Day Eve, a steady rain drizzled down on dozens of candles as, one by one, they sparked to life — lit and held by friends and family left... more. It has been an honor, an education and one of the great pleasures of my life to serve the people of Sag Harbor for the past four years. We share a unique and beautiful home in one of the oldest and most authentically preserved villages in the United States. I look forward to serving a third and final term, should the good people of the village see fit to reelect me. This is a very pivotal time for Sag Harbor — we are, without doubt, under siege by some very monied interests. Having served almost four years on the Village ... by Staff Writer.