Washington -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's place at the head of the mob intent on correcting the wrongs of past generations has been endangered. She has been waving the bloody shirt about past generations' complicity in racism, and now her role at the head of the mob is in question. It has been discovered that her father was mayor of Baltimore in the 1940s and 1950s, and now the woke brethren want her to denounce him. Baltimore in the 1940s and 1950s was deeply racist, Maryland being a border state during the Civil War. In fact, the train bearing President Abraham Lincoln to Washington was in danger of being attacked by Southern sympathizers as it passed through Baltimore.