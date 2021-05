(Washington, DC) -- The Supreme Court is going to hear a case about Mississippi's law that bans most abortions after just 15 weeks of pregnancy. This comes as the newly conservative court could be more receptive to abortion restrictions. It's the first law to reach the court from a wave of state laws intended to challenge the 1973 Roe v Wade decision, which made abortion a constitutional right. The case will come before the justices in the fall.