There are so many sites offering free poker tournaments these days. As the number of poker sites grows, so do the number of poker tournaments to sign up for. Free poker tournaments can either be played over the internet or downloaded to your personal computer and played from there. A free poker tournament is a game where players register at the site, make a deposit and play a specified set of poker games against each other. Sometimes the poker tournaments will require you to use a certain software program, but most of them are just an ordinary game of online poker played in the comfort of your own home.