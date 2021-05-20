newsbreak-logo
North Kentucky Ave. Murder Case Could Be Resolved By Mediation

By Joshua Claussen
wkdzradio.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAttorneys are working on possible resolutions in the North Kentucky Avenue murder case for two Hopkinsville residents. During the court appearance of Larayna and Anthony Manning, Larayna’s attorney Jason Pfeil told Christian Circuit Judge Andrew Self they are working on a felony mediation with the Commonwealth to discuss possible resolutions. Pfeil also asked that all evidence in the case be turned over, as they are still receiving some.

