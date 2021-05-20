North Kentucky Ave. Murder Case Could Be Resolved By Mediation
Attorneys are working on possible resolutions in the North Kentucky Avenue murder case for two Hopkinsville residents. During the court appearance of Larayna and Anthony Manning, Larayna's attorney Jason Pfeil told Christian Circuit Judge Andrew Self they are working on a felony mediation with the Commonwealth to discuss possible resolutions. Pfeil also asked that all evidence in the case be turned over, as they are still receiving some.