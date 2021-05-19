newsbreak-logo
Occupied Palestinian Territory (oPt): Flash Update #9 - Escalation in the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and Israel (as of 12:00 18 May – 12:00 19 May)

Reliefweb.int
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHostilities between Israeli forces and armed groups in Gaza continued for the ninth day, albeit at a lesser intensity. In the last 24 hours, in the context of hostilities in Gaza, the Office of the High Commissioner of Human Rights (OHCHR) verified that six Palestinians were killed, including at least two civilians, one of whom was a girl.

