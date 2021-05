On March 17th Gov. Cox declared a state of emergency due to drought in Utah. Utah is among the top driest states and 90% of its 54 million acres is considered to be in extreme drought. The lack of water and soil moisture in Utah is at an all-time low. This sparks the desire to fire up the sprinklers and water your lawn when you see that spring time burn. In accordance with the drought declaration from Gov. Cox and recommendations by the Utah Division of Water Resources, South Jordan City Water Conservation recommends waiting to water your landscapes. Utah DWR has published a weekly lawn watering guide on their conservation website. This tool recommends watering based on weather patterns and evapotranspiration rates. This guide will tell you when and how often to water your lawn as the warmer weather approaches. Waiting to water will allow your lawn to grow deeper roots and establish resiliency for low watering habits.