Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory

Over 2.5 (-150), Under 2.5 (+120) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Juventus and Milan are clashing at Allianz Stadium in round 35 in the Italian Serie A. With the title race in Serie A over, the Champions League race in full effect, and it’s a tight race. Juventus has been in solid form, and they are in 4th place with 69 points, same as Atalanta above them, and Milan beneath them. Lazio is also close to the Champions League, while Napoli is in 2nd place with 70 points. As I’ve mentioned, a really tight race. Juventus was playing against Udinese in their last Serie A game, and they were solid with 59% of ball possession, 4 shots on goal, 6 corner kicks, 4 big chances created, and a high 90% of the correct passes. Juventus was losing since the 10th minute, and they were really struggling with scoring a goal. Juventus has finally succeeded in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot, and they were even able to turn the game around in the 89th minute. Juventus has won this match 1-2 with 2 goals from Ronaldo. With these 2 goals, Ronaldo has increased his total to 27 goals, and he is Juventus’ leading goalscorer. Cuadrado now has 10 assists. There are no injuries in Juventus as of right now. Juventus was one of the teams that started the Super League, but it would be funny if they don’t qualify for the Champions League next season, even though it’s almost impossible to happen.