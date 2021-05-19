newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Soccer-Chiesa fires Juventus to Coppa Italia glory

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 2 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleREGGIO EMILIA, Italy (Reuters) – Federico Chiesa clinched a Coppa Italia triumph for Juventus and a first trophy for coach Andrea Pirlo with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta in the final on Wednesday. Another early Champions League exit and a limp Serie A title defence left Pirlo staring at a...

whtc.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Federico Chiesa
Person
Dejan Kulusevski
Person
Gianluigi Buffon
Person
Andrea Pirlo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Soccer Chiesa#Reuters#Serie A#Atalanta#14th Coppa Italia#Juventus Coach#Italian Cup Glory#Coach Andrea Pirlo#Play#Mapei Stadium#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Sports
Related
UEFAPosted by
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: AtlÃ©tico can open 4-point lead in Spanish league

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. AtlÃ©tico Madrid could move closer to its first Spanish league title since 2014 with a home win against Real Sociedad. A victory would give AtlÃ©tico a four-point lead over second-place Barcelona, which was held 3-3 by Levante on Tuesday to squander yet another chance to reach the top. Defending champion Real Madrid is two points behind AtlÃ©tico and is playing Granada on Thursday. Real Sociedad sits in fifth place and is trying to secure a Europa League spot for next season.
UEFAsportschatplace.com

Juventus vs. Milan 5/9/21 Serie A Soccer Pick, Odds, and Prediction

Over 2.5 (-150), Under 2.5 (+120) Click to Get Latest Betting Odds. Juventus and Milan are clashing at Allianz Stadium in round 35 in the Italian Serie A. With the title race in Serie A over, the Champions League race in full effect, and it’s a tight race. Juventus has been in solid form, and they are in 4th place with 69 points, same as Atalanta above them, and Milan beneath them. Lazio is also close to the Champions League, while Napoli is in 2nd place with 70 points. As I’ve mentioned, a really tight race. Juventus was playing against Udinese in their last Serie A game, and they were solid with 59% of ball possession, 4 shots on goal, 6 corner kicks, 4 big chances created, and a high 90% of the correct passes. Juventus was losing since the 10th minute, and they were really struggling with scoring a goal. Juventus has finally succeeded in the 83rd minute from the penalty spot, and they were even able to turn the game around in the 89th minute. Juventus has won this match 1-2 with 2 goals from Ronaldo. With these 2 goals, Ronaldo has increased his total to 27 goals, and he is Juventus’ leading goalscorer. Cuadrado now has 10 assists. There are no injuries in Juventus as of right now. Juventus was one of the teams that started the Super League, but it would be funny if they don’t qualify for the Champions League next season, even though it’s almost impossible to happen.
Soccersempremilan.com

Juve boss Pirlo ready to accept criticism after damaging loss to Milan: “I have no one to blame”

Andrea Pirlo’s first season as a manager with Juventus has not gone down planned, and the Rossoneri heaped misery on the men from Turin with a 3-0 win on Sunday. The Juventus coach had some important words to convey in his post-match press conference as Milan knocked in three goals without conceding to put the Bianconeri’s hopes of Champions League football in doubt next season.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

The top five Serie A signings of the 2020-2021 season

The unprecedented financial climate brought about by the coronavirus pandemic didn’t prevent Serie A clubs from splashing the cash last summer. Napoli splurged upwards of €70m on Lille hitman Victor Osimhen, while Juventus‘ move for Arthur Melo set them back €72m in a swap deal with Barcelona that involved Miralem Pjanic moving in the opposite direction.
Soccergivemesport.com

Andrea Pirlo's failed Panenka vs Barcelona for AC Milan

Sergio Aguero's attempt at a Panenka versus Chelsea didn't go to plan. The Argentine striker was handed an opportunity to score from the penalty spot to put Manchester City 2-0 up, but his tame chipped effort was easily saved by Edouard Mendy. It was miss that proved pivotal in the...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Juventus vs. Milan: 3 takeaways from the worst loss of the season

There are no kind words to say. There is no silver lining. Nothing can soften the blow of what we saw unfold before us over the course of 90 minutes. Juventus, in their own stadium, were embarrassed by their rivals. They were humiliated in a top-four race. And they curled up into a ball and lost, 3-0, meek and ineffectual in attack yet again.
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

'Pirlo is OUT': Italian papers claim 'indefensible' Juventus boss will be SACKED after 3-0 defeat by AC Milan leaves the Serie A giants on the brink of missing the Champions League

Juventus' season veered onto the brink of catastrophe on Sunday night after a 3-0 defeat by AC Milan left them facing the very real prospect of missing out on the Champions League next season. And Monday's Italian newspapers do not make pleasant reading for anyone involved with Juve, especially if...
UEFAchiesaditotti.com

Roma Face Florentia in Another Tune-Up for Coppa Italia Finale

After playing second-place AC Milan in a taught scoreless draw last weekend—the first positive result Roma has ever managed against Milan—the Giallorosse hit the road this weekend to face sixth-place Florentia San Gimignano. With Juventus wrapping up their fourth-straight league title and Sassuolo and Milan duking it out for Italy's final Champions League place for next season, Roma doesn't have anything of consequence on the line for the remaining three matches on the Serie A calendar.
UEFAloopslu.com

Buffon to leave Juventus again

Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed he will leave Juventus at the end of the season but he is yet to decide if retirement beckons. The 43-year-old re-joined the club two years ago having spent 2018-19 at Paris Saint-Germain, but he feels the two parties have reached the "end of a cycle".
Soccergoal.com

Juventus have no plans to axe Pirlo before end of season

The Serie A club lost their title to Inter and are in danger of missing out on Champions League qualification. Juventus have no plans to make a decision on coach Andrea Pirlo’s future before the end of the season. The former Italy international has presided over Juve’s worst season since...
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Juventus: 3 decisions that Andrea Pirlo got wrong against AC Milan

It was not meant to go in this manner. Juventus are now on the verge of missing out on the next season’s UEFA Champions League football. On Sunday evening, the Andrea Pirlo-managed side took a massive dent in their aspirations of playing in the Champions League next season, having lost 3-0, quite deservedly, to AC Milan.
UEFAFrankfort Times

Juve beats Inter to keep alive CL bid, Atalanta qualifies

ROME (AP) — Juventus kept alive its Champions League qualification hopes by winning at Serie A champion Inter Milan 3-2 on Saturday, when Atalanta clinched a place in Europe’s premier competition. Atalanta consolidated second place in Serie A with a thrilling 4-3 win at Genoa and can no longer finish...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Juventus only have two truly unsellable players in their squad

Juventus are headed for another summer of changes, and it seems like all bets are off. Because silly season would have you believe that even superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala are up for grabs. That’s not even mentioning the likes of Adrien Rabiot, Aaron Ramsey, and Federico Bernardeschi, who are fully expected to leave if Juve can find buyers.
UEFAbitcoin.com

Lega Serie A to Commemorate Historic Coppa Italia Final With NFTs

The governing body of the major professional soccer league in Italy, Lega Serie A, will release a special collection of NFTs in commemoration of Cup of Italy’s last match this year. The 2021 Coppa Italia Final is viewed as a historic event as Juventus and Atalanta prepare to clash for the trophy for the first time.