If you're looking for the most popular movies on Netflix, you could march on down to Netflix's headquarters and demand answers, or you could just see what's on Netflix's daily Top 10 list for movies. The Top 10 list of movies on Netflix for Monday, May 17 has a whopping six new entries since last week, with Amy Adams' incredibly not good film The Woman in the Window debuting in the top spot. Other movies new to the list include the South African crime drama I Am All Girls (No. 3), the kids flick Jungle Beat: The Movie (No. 4), the Undercover spin-off Ferry (No. 7), the 2016 sci-fi drama Sleight (No. 8), and the Austrian horror The Strange House (No. 9).