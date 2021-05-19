U.S. regulator awards $28 million to tipster on Panasonic probe

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTCQB: PLCKF) and related subsidiaries ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an identity-centric cybersecurity solution provider for workforces, is pleased to announce that it was awarded a US$1.15 million order with the U.S. Department of the Navy under NASA's Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement ("SEWP"), United States Government-Wide Acquisition Contract Vehicle ("GWAC"). SEWP consists of over a large pool of pre-competed prime contract holders ("contractors"), including more than one hundred U.S. small businesses. The order is part of "SEWP V", the latest version of GWAC, which NASA released in May 2015 and boasts the largest pool of contractors yet as well as detailed and automatic reporting to Chief Information Officers ("CIOs") in order to help meet Federal Information Technology Acquisition Reform Act. All SEWP V contracts have an effective ordering period between May 1, 2015 through April 30, 2025.