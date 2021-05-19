In Our Opinion: Voters show strong support of local schools

Our four counties cleared an incredibly high bar for the statewide average of school budget approvals during Tuesday’s vote.

According to a preliminary analysis by New York State Teachers, 99 percent of school budgets across the state were approved by voters.

In our region, every single budget passed, including two that were above the state property tax cap and required 60% voter approval.

So did every proposition, which included capital projects and bus leases and purchases.

Laurens voters approved a $3.5 million capital project by a measure of 137 votes to 26, and Unatego Central School District taxpayers approved a proposed $27.6 million capital project by a measure of 264 to 85. In both these cases, because of state aid and reserves, there was no expected impact on taxes.

What this shows us is that those who voted like the paths our schools are on. We say those who voted, because in most cases, turnout was not spectacular. In some smaller school districts fewer than 100 people showed up to the polls, and in our largest school district just over 350 people cast their votes. The highest turnout was less than 550.

Of course, unless there is something controversial on the ballot, turnout generally isn’t that great.

Most schools weren’t put into a budget crunch as initially feared because the state and federal governments did come through with additional aid. Other than the two that were above the property tax cap, which the levy amount varies depending on district, most were below a 2% tax levy increase, and many actually decreased the levy.

And voter support was strong across the board. Most budgets passed by a large margin, locally and statewide.

NYSUT reviewed 501 school budget votes and found that 496 passed, a 99 percent passage rate. Just five were defeated. The analysis includes seven budgets approved by voters earlier this month.

More than 95 percent of school budgets have passed annually since 2013.

“Voters in communities across New York once again have shown that funding public schools at the local level is a top priority for their families,” NYSUT President Andy Pallotta said in a Wednesday media release. “After more than a year of crisis, it’s clearer than ever before that public schools are the backbones of our communities, delivering not only an education to our students, but providing social-emotional learning, mental health services, meals and so much more. Investing in public education is investing in the future of our state. Clearly, voters agree.”

Rural school districts will continue to fight the strain of declining enrollments and higher costs. While this may lead to future mergers and consolidations, like what will face Schenevus and Worcester school boards in June and, if approved by the boards, the voters in September, for now local residents are making it clear they support what is being done in their local districts.