District Attorney Sally Moreno’s Letter to the Madera County Mountain Residents Addresses the Recent Release of Robert Long, Accused of Stabbing in Oakhurst. Recently, I have been receiving questions regarding why Robert Long, the suspect in a stabbing that occurred in Oakhurst a week or so ago is out of custody. To explain, I need to tell you a little bit about how the DA functions. If you already understand, I’m sorry for the repetition.