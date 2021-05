Syria is still technically in a state of war, more than 10 years after strongman Bashar al-Assad's government ordered a harsh security crackdown against millions of demonstrators. Pockets of the country remain outside Assad's control, particularly in the northeast, where Syrian Kurdish forces (backed by U.S. air power) largely run the show. The Syrian economy is in a dreadful state, with 60 percent of the entire population at risk of hunger and the price of basic food skyrocketing due to the freefall in Syria's currency. The decade-long war has wiped out whole cities; reconstruction costs were estimated at $250-$400 billion in 2019, a figure that has no doubt risen in the two years since.