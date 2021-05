College: St. Augustine College, Brookvale and Mosman High School. Harley Edward Streten, known as “Flume,” by profession, is an Australian musician, DJ, and Record Producer. One of his self-titled debuts named Flume got released on the 9th of November in the year 2012and achieved many positive reviews, which also topped the ARIA Albums Chart, and he also gained double-platinum accreditation in Australia. He is also believed to be the pioneer of future bass by helping to popularize that genre.